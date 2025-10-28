American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira defends ‘poop-throwing festival’ video filmed in India, offers mock apology

American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira sparked outrage on social media after filming a video of himself participating in a festival in a Karnataka village in which people throw cow dung at each other. Social media users accused him of being a racist and alleged that he showed a ritual celebrated to mark the end of Diwali in a negative light. Oliveira addressed the backlash by sharing a series of posts on X, including one where he offered a mock apology. Snippets from videos shared by American YouTuber Tyler Oliveira while in India. (X/@tyleraloevera)

The mock apology:

“I’m sorry India…” he wrote in a tweet. He also tweeted a visual with a text that reads, “STUDY FOUND THAT INDIANS ACTUALLY SHOWER WAY MORE THAN PEOPLE IN THE UNTIED STATES.”

In another post, he slammed an international publication for its coverage of the incident. “It isn’t racist to film a poop-throwing festival. Was this article written by an Indian?”

In a third post, he mocked, “Indian family tries to use cow poop to revive their son… The cow poop rabbit hole goes deeper.”

How did social media react?

Slamming the YouTuber, an individual wrote, “This is so stupid. Don't be racist.” Another shared, “Stop milking India, man.” A few others shared the same notion.

Who is Tyler Oliveira?

The X bio of the American YouTuber reads, “Man with a camera asking people questions with a small microphone.” At the time of writing this article, he had over 8.28 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 1,70,000 followers on X.

He previously sparked a controversy after claiming that he fell ill while in India, despite eating at five-star hotels. "During my trip to India, I ONLY ate in 5 star hotels and still contracted 4 types of Salmonella,” he wrote on X.