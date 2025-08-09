US vlogger challenges stereotypes about India in viral video: ‘I love this country’

An American tourist has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a video of himself enjoying a small waterfall in the mountains of India. The clip, posted on Instagram by user @vanboys222, shows the vlogger soaking in the scenic surroundings while speaking warmly about the country. An American tourist praised India’s beauty, calling it one of his favourite countries.(Instagram/vanboys222)

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Does India look dirty and polluted to you? This country’s one of my favourite countries. It’s the cheapest. It’s got amazing people, amazing different climates. I’m at the mountains right now at a waterfall. All the propaganda you see about India is just a little bit of the truth. I mean, look at this place.”

(Also read: US YouTuber finds Miami vibes in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub: 'Better than America')

Breaking stereotypes about India

Sharing the post with the caption, “India is more than dirty over-populated slums, this country has the best food and beautiful nature. Local Indians love hosting and have the best hospitality. I love India and can’t wait to come back to meet more people,” the vlogger aimed to challenge common misconceptions about the nation.

Check out the clip here:

The video, which has garnered over 44k views, has drawn widespread praise from viewers who resonated with his sentiments.

Viewers share their thoughts

Many users echoed the vlogger’s appreciation for India. One wrote, “I’ve been to India many times and it never ceases to amaze me, from the majestic Himalayas to the beautiful beaches of Kerala to the cultural diversity of people in India from the Northeast to Ladakh to the South. It’s a melting pot of all religions, cultures, ethnicity and humanity.”

Another commented, “Whenever I talk about wanting to go to India, people tell me bad things, but they never tell you the good ones. Thank you bro. You have good vibes and perspective on life.” A different viewer remarked, “Incredible India… India is alone a whole world in itself.” Others kept it short and heartfelt, saying, “How I wish I could also come to India,” “India is calling me in,” and “This looks like heaven.”