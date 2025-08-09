Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

US vlogger challenges stereotypes about India in viral video: ‘I love this country’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 09:30 pm IST

An American traveller’s waterfall video went viral as he lauded India’s nature, food, diversity and hospitality while challenging negative stereotypes.

An American tourist has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a video of himself enjoying a small waterfall in the mountains of India. The clip, posted on Instagram by user @vanboys222, shows the vlogger soaking in the scenic surroundings while speaking warmly about the country.

An American tourist praised India’s beauty, calling it one of his favourite countries.(Instagram/vanboys222)
An American tourist praised India’s beauty, calling it one of his favourite countries.(Instagram/vanboys222)

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Does India look dirty and polluted to you? This country’s one of my favourite countries. It’s the cheapest. It’s got amazing people, amazing different climates. I’m at the mountains right now at a waterfall. All the propaganda you see about India is just a little bit of the truth. I mean, look at this place.”

(Also read: US YouTuber finds Miami vibes in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub: 'Better than America')

Breaking stereotypes about India

Sharing the post with the caption, “India is more than dirty over-populated slums, this country has the best food and beautiful nature. Local Indians love hosting and have the best hospitality. I love India and can’t wait to come back to meet more people,” the vlogger aimed to challenge common misconceptions about the nation.

Check out the clip here:

The video, which has garnered over 44k views, has drawn widespread praise from viewers who resonated with his sentiments.

Viewers share their thoughts

Many users echoed the vlogger’s appreciation for India. One wrote, “I’ve been to India many times and it never ceases to amaze me, from the majestic Himalayas to the beautiful beaches of Kerala to the cultural diversity of people in India from the Northeast to Ladakh to the South. It’s a melting pot of all religions, cultures, ethnicity and humanity.”

Another commented, “Whenever I talk about wanting to go to India, people tell me bad things, but they never tell you the good ones. Thank you bro. You have good vibes and perspective on life.” A different viewer remarked, “Incredible India… India is alone a whole world in itself.” Others kept it short and heartfelt, saying, “How I wish I could also come to India,” “India is calling me in,” and “This looks like heaven.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / US vlogger challenges stereotypes about India in viral video: ‘I love this country’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On