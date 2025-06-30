American vlogger gets emotional as Indian mom lovingly feeds him with her hands in viral video

A heartwarming video of an American vlogger being fed with care by an Indian mother has touched hearts across the internet, stirring feelings of nostalgia and cultural appreciation. The video, originally shared by Dustin Cheverier — a content creator based in Vietnam — during his visit to India, quickly gained traction on Instagram. An American vlogger was lovingly fed by an Indian mother in a viral video that left social media users emotional.(Instagram/dustincheverier )

(Also read: US YouTuber who once slammed flight to India is now stuck in Pakistan amid border tensions)

Dal, rice, and motherly warmth

In the now-viral clip, Cheverier can be seen sitting with an Indian woman, presumed to be the mother of a friend. She lovingly mixes dal and rice with her hands and gently feeds him, bite after bite — a gesture deeply embedded in Indian maternal traditions.

“Mum is mixing my food for me, just to make sure I eat it right,” Cheverier says with a warm smile in the video. The caption on his post reads, “Indian Mom Feeds Me Like A Baby,” encapsulating the simplicity and sentiment of the moment.

Watch the clip here:

Flood of emotions online

The video has triggered an emotional wave online, with social media users pouring in their own stories and memories from childhood. One viewer commented, “This reminded me of my college days when my friend’s mum used to do the same for me. Pure love!” Another wrote, “Only in India will you be treated like family, even if you're a guest.”

Others shared more heartfelt responses: “This is the India I love — full of warmth and soul,” and, “My mom used to do this when I was stressed. It’s not just food; it’s healing.”

A particularly sentimental comment read, “I lost my mum recently, and this video brought tears to my eyes. It’s such a small act, but filled with so much love.”

(Also read: American man gets invited to Indian wedding by auto driver, sets dance floor on fire. Watch)

Several users also pointed out the emotional value of traditional practices. “People might laugh at hand-mixing, but it’s an expression of care,” one person noted. Another added, “This is why I always tell my kids — never forget the hands that fed you.”