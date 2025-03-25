American man gets invited to Indian wedding by auto driver, sets dance floor on fire. Watch

An American travel vlogger who always wanted to experience a big fat Indian wedding had his dream come true through a stroke of serendipity. Jack Rosenthal was invited to experience an Indian wedding by his tuktuk driver in Delhi - and the American vlogger rearranged his travel plans so he could experience an authentic desi celebration. Jack Rosenthal attended an Indian wedding at a tuktuk driver's invite.(Instagram/@jackrosen6)

In an Instagram post shared one day ago, Rosenthal shared clips from the big fat Indian wedding, where he set the dance floor on fire with some brilliant moves and mingled easily with his auto driver’s family.

Rosenthal explained that his presence at the wedding happened quite by chance. While exploring Delhi, he happened to mention to his autorickshaw driver that he had always wanted to experience an Indian wedding. As luck would have it, the auto driver’s cousin was getting married the next week and he promptly extended an invitation to Rosenthal, which the American says he was only too happy to accept.

Luck by chance

“For the plot: After spending the day with our tuk tuk driver Raju… we told him how much we wanted to experience an Indian wedding,” Rosenthal wrote on Instagram.

“As fate would have it, his cousin was getting married the following week, and he insisted we must come!

“So without hesitation we rearranged our travel plans and headed back to Delhi a week later to attend a real Indian wedding,” said the travel vlogger, adding that it was “1000% worth it” to rearrange his travel plans.

He ended his post with a word of appreciation for Indian hospitality. “Indian kindness and hospitality is truly amazing,” he said.

Rosenthal’s video shows him dancing and laughing with the auto driver’s family. The American travel vlogger set the dance floor on fire and even tried mehendi on his hands.

His dance moves, and easy camaraderie with Indian guests, earned him much praise.

“You bestied so hard! Love it,” wrote one person in the Instagram comments section. “Love the vibe,” another said. A third wrote, “This is awesome.”