US YouTuber who once slammed flight to India is now stuck in Pakistan amid border tensions

American vlogger Drew Binsky revealed on Thursday that he is stranded in Pakistan amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan but that he is safe. Pakistan closed its airspace for all commercial flights at its major airports in Lahore and Islamabad late Wednesday night. However, the Karachi airport is still operational. American vlogger Drew Binsky has over 5 million YouTube subscribers. (Instagram/drewbinsky)

"I’m stuck in Pakistan right now due to the conflict with India, and all airports are closed. Thanks for all your thoughts and messages - I’m doing okay," he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a video which showed him capturing scenes in the northern parts of the country.

Binsky, who has over five million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on Instagram, said he plans to explore the northern regions of Pakistan until he can leave the country.

In the video, he said he is in a location close to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and showed visuals of locals carrying out a protest.

Binsky said his original plan was to fly back to the United States from Islamabad this weekend. His Plan B is to travel to Kabul by road and catch a flight home from the Afghan capital.

When Drew Binsky visited India

Incidentally, Binsky had travelled to India a few months ago and documented his experiences. In December last year, he described flying business class from London to Amritsar as the "worst business class" flight of his life. The YouTuber had said his seat was broken and that he had to "eat his meal on a pillow covered in human hair".

Over a month later, Drew Binsky shared his disappointment of missing the Mahakumbh Mela after being stuck in traffic for 19 hours. He said he spent the night in his car with his driver.

