US travel vlogger stuck in traffic for 19 hours, fails to reach Mahakumbh: ‘I slept in the car with my driver’

A US-based travel vlogger, Drew Binsky, recently shared his disappointing experience of missing the Mahakumbh Mela despite months of planning. In a social media post, he described his ordeal of being stuck in traffic for 19 hours, calling it one of the most frustrating moments of his travel journey. Drew Binsky was stuck in traffic 21 km from Mahakumbh. (Instagram/@DrewBinsky)

Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest human gatherings in history, attracts millions of devotees who take a holy dip in the sacred rivers of Northern India. The vlogger had been preparing for this event for over a year, but his journey took an unexpected turn when he found himself trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“Travel sucks sometimes. Today I failed to make it to Kumbh Mela—the largest gathering in human history where 400 million people come to take a dip in the sacred rivers of Northern India,” he wrote.

Binskv detailed the challenges he faced, including roadblocks, police checkpoints, and smog, making it nearly impossible to move forward. Despite his best efforts, the closest he could get to Prayagraj was 21 kilometres away.

“Road blocks, police checkpoints, barricades, bumper-to-bumper traffic, complete chaos, smog, stampedes, screaming—I’ve witnessed all of this, and the closest I got to Prayagraj was 21 km,” he shared.

With no viable transport options, he was left with only one choice—walking the remaining distance with his bags in the cold. However, he decided against it and ended up spending the night in his car with his driver.

Having produced over 1,200 videos since 2017, the vlogger admitted that this was the first time he completely failed to capture a story. “The first time I failed to shoot a story”

“Since 2017, I’ve made 1,200+ videos, and this is the very first time that I actually failed to shoot the story. And this one hurts to miss cuz the next time this event will happen is in 144 years from now,” he wrote.

“Attempting to catch a flight later today to Beirut, so I can detox and catch my thoughts. India 1, Binskv O," he added.

Around 10 crore devotees were expected to turn up at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday. A stampede broke out at the Sangamam area of the Maha Kumbh early on Wednesday, claiming 30 lives and leaving 60 others injured. The devotees, wanting to take 'Amrit snan', started converging on the Sangam nose since 7.35 pm on Tuesday, when the mahurat for Mauni Amavasya began. The crowd buildup at the Sangam nose turned into a sea of humanity by 2 am on Wednesday.