Mauni Amavasya 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and all you need to know about this auspicious day

Mauni Amavasya 2025: Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is an important day that occurs during the Magha month on the new moon (Amavasya). This spiritually significant day is deeply rooted in the traditions of the North Indian calendar. It is marked by introspection, silence, and soul purification through sacred rituals, with the holy dip in the Ganges River being one of its most prominent practices. Mauni Amavasya 2025: Celebrated during the Magha month, Mauni Amavasya emphasises silence, introspection, and soul purification through rituals.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 date and timings

This year, the significant festival of Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, January 29. According to the Drik Panchnag, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi begins - 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025

Amavasya Tithi ends - 6:05 PM on January 29, 2025

Significance of Mauni Amavasya 2025

"Mauni" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Mauna," meaning "silence." Observing a vow of silence on this day is a common practice among devotees, promoting spiritual discipline and inner peace. Silence is seen as a powerful tool for self-purification and spiritual growth.

Mauni Amavasya this year holds extra significance during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, symbolising cleansing and salvation through Ganges dips.

This year, with the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in Prayagraj, Mauni Amavasya holds even greater significance. A holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) during the Kumbh Mela is believed to cleanse devotees of past sins and lead them toward salvation or Moksha.

Additionally, performing rituals to honour ancestors on Mauni Amavasya is thought to bring happiness and blessings, as well as help alleviate Pitru Dosha, offering relief to those facing ancestral karmic imbalances.

Mauni Amavasya 2025 key rituals