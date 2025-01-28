Mauni Amavasya 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and all you need to know about this auspicious day
Mauni Amavasya 2025: Discover the date, shubh muhurat, key rituals, and spiritual significance of this sacred day, dedicated to introspection and purification.
Mauni Amavasya 2025: Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya or Magh Amavasya, is an important day that occurs during the Magha month on the new moon (Amavasya). This spiritually significant day is deeply rooted in the traditions of the North Indian calendar. It is marked by introspection, silence, and soul purification through sacred rituals, with the holy dip in the Ganges River being one of its most prominent practices. (Also read: Chinese New Year 2025: Dates, animal of the year, significance, celebration and all about Spring Festival )
Mauni Amavasya 2025 date and timings
This year, the significant festival of Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, January 29. According to the Drik Panchnag, the auspicious timings are as follows:
Amavasya Tithi begins - 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025
Amavasya Tithi ends - 6:05 PM on January 29, 2025
Significance of Mauni Amavasya 2025
"Mauni" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Mauna," meaning "silence." Observing a vow of silence on this day is a common practice among devotees, promoting spiritual discipline and inner peace. Silence is seen as a powerful tool for self-purification and spiritual growth.
This year, with the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in Prayagraj, Mauni Amavasya holds even greater significance. A holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) during the Kumbh Mela is believed to cleanse devotees of past sins and lead them toward salvation or Moksha.
Additionally, performing rituals to honour ancestors on Mauni Amavasya is thought to bring happiness and blessings, as well as help alleviate Pitru Dosha, offering relief to those facing ancestral karmic imbalances.
Mauni Amavasya 2025 key rituals
- Holy bath: Devotees rise early to take a ceremonial dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga, as it's believed to cleanse the soul and wash away past sins.
- Vow of silence: Many observe a vow of silence throughout the day, focusing on introspection, spiritual growth, and inner peace.
- Fasting: Devotees often fast, either completely abstaining from food and water or consuming specific items like kuttu, fried potatoes, or sama kheer.
- Ancestral worship: Rituals like 'Pitru Tarpan' are performed to honour ancestors. Lighting a mustard oil diya under a peepal tree is a key practice.
- Charity: Acts of charity, such as feeding the needy or making donations to temples, are encouraged to gain spiritual merit.
