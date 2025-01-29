Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: Akharas postpone ‘snan’ due to stampede, excessive crowd

Devotees stand after a deadly stampede before the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), at the "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: A stampede took place at the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in the wee hours of Wednesday as large crowds thronged the ghats for holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Officials are tight-lipped about the number of casualties in the incident. According to a Prayagraj-based social media content creator, an eyewitness, the stampede took place around 2:30 am when a large number of devotees reached at the Sangam banks.

“The problem was mainly due to the fact crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their head. There were large number of iron dustbins that could not be seen by pilgrims. A few people fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over the area,” he said.

The eyewitness added that he, too, sustained an injury on his feet.

“I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman who were all lying on the ground. It was then youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. It was this situation that led to stampede,” the content creator said.

Around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to attend Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya.

Since the congregation began on January 13, the Mahakumbh has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims take holy dip. On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees performed the ‘snan.’

The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.