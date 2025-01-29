‘World-class system exposed’: Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi government over Maha Kumbh stampede

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which has reportedly claimed 15 lives. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (left) and devotees walk away after a stampede before the second 'Shahi Snan' at the Maha Kumbh Mela (right). Pic: PTI/Reuters

He demanded that those responsible for falsely claiming a “world-class system” at the event take moral responsibility for the tragedy and step down from their positions.

Yadav also called for the Indian Army to take over the management of the Maha Kumbh Mela, citing a loss of faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the event.

“Now that the truth behind the claims of ‘world-class system’ has been exposed, those who were making these claims and spreading false propaganda should take moral responsibility for the people killed in this accident and resign from their posts,” Akhilesh wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also called called for the management of the Maha Kumbh to be handed over to the Army instead of the Uttar Pradesh government, in order to re-establish faith among the devotees and saint community.

Follow all Maha Kumbh live updates here

“In order to re-instill faith in the system among the saint community and devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh, it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the Army instead of the UP government and administration,” the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Kannauj added.

Earlier, the former Uttar Pardesh chief minister urged state government to act swiftly to assist the injured and prevent further disruption.

He suggested deploying air ambulances for the seriously injured and called for prompt identification of the deceased and their return to families.

Yadav also stressed the importance of increased surveillance, particularly through helicopters, to ensure security and order at the event.

Several people are feared dead after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela as thousands gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the event.

A large number of devotees had gathered at the site, and ambulances rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to a central hospital inside the Mela grounds for treatment.

Sources familiar with the situation, speaking anonymously, told HT that at least 15 bodies had been brought to the hospital.