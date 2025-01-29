Menu Explore
‘Condolences to those who lost loved ones’: PM Modi on Maha Kumbh stampede

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 12:05 PM IST

“The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones,” PM Modi wrote.

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh resulted in several people getting injured after a surging crowd spilled out of a police cordon and trampled bystanders during the 'Shahi Snan'. People in knowledge of developments told HT on condition of anonymity than at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital.

A large number of devotees reaching Mahakumbh Nagar to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam ahead of Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
A large number of devotees reaching Mahakumbh Nagar to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam ahead of Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

"The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," he added in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

What happened at Maha Kumbh today

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the most significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh and is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day.

Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.

Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there, as did some senior administrative and police officials.

The Triveni Sangam -- confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati -- is considered the holiest by Hindus, with a belief that taking a dip in it during Maha Kumbh and particularly on special bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya washes away people's sins and provides them 'moksha' or salvation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
