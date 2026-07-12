India's most popular vlogger Sourav Joshi slams ethanol-blended E20 petrol: ‘Average down from 17 to 9, now 5’ | Watch

India’s top daily vlogger, Sourav Joshi, has raised serious concerns over the performance of his luxury vehicle, attributing a drastic drop in fuel efficiency to the growing prevalence of ethanol-blended petrol in the country. Sourav Joshi speaks about his car's fuel average in a recent video. (Video grab: YT/@souravjvlogs) In a recently uploaded video log on his YouTube channel, titled ‘Race With Brothers. Kon Jeetega ?’, the content creator with over 41 million subscribers voiced his frustration while showing live dashboard metrics inside his Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV. Joshi, who operates out of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, said his vehicle's efficiency has plummeted to an unprecedented low within a span of just 48 hours . “Yesterday I showed you our car's mileage had gone from 17 straight down to nine,” Joshi told his audience. “And do you know what it has become today? Today it has reached five... look at this, it's showing a mileage of five,” he added. Full video below: Joshi speaks of E20 after the 4-minute mark

Joshi pointed the blame towards the fuel available at local filling stations. “This is what has happened because of ethanol,” he asserted. His co-vlogger and wife, Avantika Bhatt, also chimed in: “We spent so much money on this car!” He said a full tank of petrol, which historically yielded a driving range of approximately 800 kilometres, now displays an estimated range of only 480 kilometres upon refilling. He said the sharp drop has made him concerned about the potential mechanical damage to the petrol engine in the German SUV. “I don't know when this car will break down... Nowadays I'm so scared of refilling petrol,” he said. He also spoke of how he has a G-Wagon, another Mercedes SUV, in electric variant that keeps him away from the ethanol worries. He also noted that mechanical faults in a premium vehicle can lead to severe logistical issues for residents of suburbs and smaller towns. “It is a Mercedes after all. I'll have to send it to Delhi if a problem arises… Not only is petrol expensive, but if it breaks down, the repair costs are huge," he said. The clip from the video also went viral on X and Instagram.