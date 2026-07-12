'Unsafe in my own home': Flipkart delivery agent enters Bengaluru woman's flat, makes obscene gesture, arrested

A Flipkart delivery executive has been arrested after a Bengaluru woman accused him of forcing his way into her apartment and exposing himself to her despite being repeatedly denied permission to enter. The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, who was taken into custody by the Marathahalli police following the woman's complaint (X/ANI)

The accused has been identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, who was taken into custody by the Marathahalli police following the woman's complaint. Police have registered a case under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), news agency PTI reported.

The incident gained widespread attention after the woman shared her account on social media, alleging that the delivery executive insisted on using her washroom while delivering a parcel.

According to the woman, she repeatedly refused his request and told him that she does not allow strangers inside her home. She also suggested that he seek help from male neighbours living next door if it was an emergency.

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Despite her repeated refusals, she alleged, the delivery executive removed his footwear and entered her apartment without her consent.

Woman recounts ordeal In an Instagram post detailing the incident, the woman said she felt her boundaries had been violated.

"I politely refused multiple times and clearly told him that I do not allow strangers inside my flat. I even suggested that he ask the male neighbours next door since it was an emergency. Despite my repeated refusals, he removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission," she wrote.

She further alleged that after using the washroom, the man exposed his private parts to her.

"When he came out of the washroom, he exposed his private parts to me. I felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in my own home. A woman said, 'NO!' That should have been the end of the conversation. No one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home," she said.

The woman also stated that she recorded parts of the incident on her phone to protect herself and preserve evidence.

The allegations quickly spread on social media after an X user highlighted the case, claiming that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom and then exposed himself to her. The post tagged the Bengaluru City Police, urging strict action.

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Responding to the post, Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) for action. The DCP later confirmed on X that an FIR had been registered at Marathahalli Police Station and that an investigation was in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)