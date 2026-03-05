Bengaluru man surprises delivery agent with gulal, sweets and snacks on Holi, video wins hearts
A Bengaluru man surprised a delivery agent on Holi by applying gulal, offering sweets and snacks.
A heartwarming video from Bengaluru showing a man surprising a delivery agent on the occasion of Holi has captured the attention of social media users.
(Also read: Bengaluru Zomato agent highlights doorstep delivery struggle, internet divided: 'It's his job, but empathy matters')
The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Vatsal Srivastava. In the clip, a delivery agent arrives at the door to hand over an order. As the man opens the door, he greets the delivery worker warmly and says, “happy Holi.” What follows next leaves the delivery agent pleasantly surprised.
A simple Holi gesture
After greeting him, Srivastava invites the delivery agent to step inside for a moment. The delivery worker appears slightly hesitant at first, but eventually steps forward as the man welcomes him with a smile.
Srivastava then takes a pinch of gulal and gently applies it on the delivery agent’s face. The gesture visibly surprises the delivery worker, who smiles as the moment unfolds. Srivastava also praises him for his hard work before offering him festive treats.
The man then brings out samosas and sweets, asking the delivery agent to enjoy them. Along with that, he also hands him some snacks to take along. The thoughtful act appears to leave the delivery agent touched.
Watch the clip here:
The video was shared with the caption: “Delivery wale bhaiya ko mila Holi surprise.”
Internet reacts to the touching moment
The clip has since garnered several reactions on social media, with many users praising the thoughtful gesture.One user wrote, “This is the real spirit of Holi. Respect and kindness for people who work so hard.” Another said, “Delivery agents rarely get to celebrate festivals properly. This gesture must have made his day.”
A third commenter wrote, “Such a wholesome moment. Festivals should be about spreading happiness like this.” Another added, “Small gestures like this matter so much.”
One user remarked, “These delivery workers are the real heroes who keep everything running.” Another said, “More people should treat workers with this kind of respect.” A different user commented, “This video just made my day.” Yet another wrote, “Kindness costs nothing but means everything.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More