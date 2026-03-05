Bengaluru man surprises delivery agent with gulal, sweets and snacks on Holi, video wins hearts

A heartwarming video from Bengaluru showing a man surprising a delivery agent on the occasion of Holi has captured the attention of social media users. A Bengaluru man greeted a delivery agent on Holi, applied gulal and gave him festive treats. (Instagram/vatsal_srivastavaa )

(Also read: Bengaluru Zomato agent highlights doorstep delivery struggle, internet divided: 'It's his job, but empathy matters')

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Vatsal Srivastava. In the clip, a delivery agent arrives at the door to hand over an order. As the man opens the door, he greets the delivery worker warmly and says, “happy Holi.” What follows next leaves the delivery agent pleasantly surprised.

A simple Holi gesture After greeting him, Srivastava invites the delivery agent to step inside for a moment. The delivery worker appears slightly hesitant at first, but eventually steps forward as the man welcomes him with a smile.

Srivastava then takes a pinch of gulal and gently applies it on the delivery agent’s face. The gesture visibly surprises the delivery worker, who smiles as the moment unfolds. Srivastava also praises him for his hard work before offering him festive treats.

The man then brings out samosas and sweets, asking the delivery agent to enjoy them. Along with that, he also hands him some snacks to take along. The thoughtful act appears to leave the delivery agent touched.

Watch the clip here: