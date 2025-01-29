Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj: What we know so far
With crores of devotees arriving in Prayagraj for the ‘Amrit Snan,’ a surge in the crowd about a kilometre from the Triveni Sangam led to a chaotic situation.
Chaos unfolded at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning as thousands gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on Mauni Amavasya. The large crowd led to a stampede, with 15 people feared dead and many others injured.
Following the situation at the Maha Kumbh, Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad announced that the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.
As per Kumbh Mela tradition, Akharas from the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a specific order, accompanied by a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat.
Follow all Maha Kumbh live updates here
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the highlight of the Maha Kumbh, drawing millions of devotees. This year, the ritual holds even greater significance due to the rare celestial alignment of ‘Triveni Yog,’ an event that happens once every 144 years.
Inside the stampede chaos at Maha Kumbh: Here’s what happened
- With crores of devotees arriving in Prayagraj for the ‘Amrit Snan,’ a surge in the crowd about a kilometre from the Triveni Sangam led to a chaotic situation.
- As the pressure mounted, barricades were knocked over, causing several women to faint. Reports said that fall of the unconscious women sent the crowd into a panic, escalating into a stampede.
- An eyewitness said the incident took place around 2.30 am when a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam banks. The confusion stemmed from the crowd not knowing where to go after the holy dip.
- Nearly five crore people had already arrived in Prayagraj a day before the second Amrit Snan, with the crowd expected to reach 10 crore on the day itself.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the situation at the Kumbh. During the conversation, PM Modi stressed the importance of immediate support measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees and pilgrims attending the event.
- Public address systems were also making announcements, urging devotees to clear the ghats after their holy bath to make space for others.
- In the midst of the stampede chaos, many people left without taking a bath on this sacred day.
- Ambulances were quickly rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to a temporary hospital in Sector 2 of the Kumbh.
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed devotees, “Take your holy dip at the nearest ghat of Maa Ganga, and do not attempt to go towards Sangam Nose. Follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in maintaining order. Do not pay attention to any rumors.”