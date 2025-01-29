Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj: What we know so far

Chaos unfolded at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning as thousands gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on Mauni Amavasya. The large crowd led to a stampede, with 15 people feared dead and many others injured. Chaos at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh as a stampede breaks out on Mauni Amavasya. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Following the situation at the Maha Kumbh, Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad announced that the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

As per Kumbh Mela tradition, Akharas from the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a specific order, accompanied by a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is the highlight of the Maha Kumbh, drawing millions of devotees. This year, the ritual holds even greater significance due to the rare celestial alignment of ‘Triveni Yog,’ an event that happens once every 144 years.

