PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi about Mahakumbh stampede, calls for support

Prime minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday, amid the celebration of the Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh Mela, reported ANI. Prime minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the Mahakumbh stampede(@NarendraModi)

PM Modi reviewed the developments in the situation and called for immediate support measures.

Track Latest Updates: Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: RAF deployed for crowd control after stampede in Prayagraj

Special Executive Officer Kumbh Mela Authority Akanksha Rana told ANI, “A stampede-like situation occurred after the barrier broke at Sangam Nose. Some people have been injured in the incident, who are undergoing treatment. No one is serious.”

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Stampede at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya; 15 feared dead

Rescue operations are also underway at the site as well. According to people in knowledge of developments told on condition of anonymity than at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital.

The administration has called for devotees to retreat from the Triveni Sangam as they deal with the situation.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI on Wednesday that the seers had called off the Mauni Amasvya bathing rituals in light of the tragic incident.

Chaos, crowd, confusion at Maha Kumbh stampede during Shahi Snan | Photos

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to. All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," he said.

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Eyewitnesses recount stampede at Sangam, leaving several dead and injured

Mahant Hari Giri, general secretary of Akhada Parishad and patron of Juna Akhara, has also appealed that people should bathe in the Ganga wherever they are and return to their homes.

The Mahant said that bathing in the Ganga, whether inside or outside the boundary of Prayagraj, will give the same merit, reported an HT correspondent

On Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya, nearly 5 crore people reached Prayagraj in anticipation for the bathing rituals and festivities that would ensue during the fair. The UP government had estimated that the number would grow to 10 crore on Wednesday.