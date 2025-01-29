Mahakumbh 2025: Stampede at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya; several dead

A stampede took place at the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as scores of people turned up for a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in the wee hours of Wednesday, resulting in several deaths at the scene. The injured persons have been rushed to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment.(HT Photo)

Ambulances were rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Officials said that several people were brought dead to the hospital.

As pressure of the crowds increased due to the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’, the Mela administration was prompted to send people back.

The massive crowds thronging the ghats and the Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi snan' at the Mahakumbh Mela, made it difficult for the administration to manage and control them.

Announcements were also being sounded from the public address system, asking devotees to vacate the ghats for others after taking their holy bath.

Amid the stampede chaos, several people returned without taking a bath on this auspicious day.

Though in expectation of drawing around 10 crore devotees to the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government had already stepped up the security and crowd-management systems in the region.

The government issued an advisory asking all devotees to treat the ghats as equal to the Sangam and avoid any rush of misinformation of any kind. The administration will shower 25 quintals of rose petals on devotees from helicopters.

In the past 17 days, the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Sangam and ghats. On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees took the snan, a tally higher than that of Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, which was 3.5 crore, the UP government said.

In the stepped-up security measures, personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner, along with AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping an eye on the Mela ground.

In addition, the Prayagraj authorities have already declared the Mela area as a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, adding that they have made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using any four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if transporting senior citizens to the Sangam.

Notably, the Amrit Snan (formerly known as Shahi Snan), is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Mahakumbh Mela, which draws millions of pilgrims from across the world.

Mauni Amavasya is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates as it is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turn into 'Amrit'.

Jagatguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi told PTI, "Mauni Amawasya is not only important for us saints but for all Hindus and those who will observe silence on this date for the betterment of their soul and spiritual growth."

For the second 'Amrit Snan', the UP government also deployed over 1,000 medical professionals in the Mahakumbh area and set up modern medical facilities and provisions for minor to major surgeries. In addition, 300 specialist doctors have also been posted at a super-specialty hospital in the Mahakumbh Nagar to handle any emergency situation.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, held after 12 years, kicked off on January 13 and will conclude on Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(with PTI inputs)