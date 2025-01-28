Mahakumbh: 10 crore people to take Amrit Snan, 60 special trains to run on Mauni Amavasya tomorrow

Around 10 crore devotees are expected to turn up at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday. Devotees arrive for a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers, on the eve of the 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj.(Deepak Sharma/AP)

To ensure hassle-free travel for the pilgrims, the Indian Railways has drawn an elaborate plan ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’, the most sacred ritual of the Mahakumbh.

“We have done meticulous planning and learned from our experience on 13-14 January... 60 special trains in addition to the pre-decided number will be running tomorrow... 190 special trains will be plying. 110 regular trains on that route will run as usual. Train will be available every 4 minutes from Prayagraj, and this is a great achievement,” Railway Board chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Satish Kumar told ANI.

“Officers and railway staff are deployed and on alert. We are taking updates from them every minute. The war room has been activated... We expect at least 10 crore visitors tomorrow... All our machinery is very active and in coordination with the state government... 8000-10000 RPF personnel are deployed for the ease of passengers in trains and railway station,” Kumar added.

UP govt intensifies security for ‘Mauni Amavasya’

The Uttar Pradesh government said that the Mahakumbh witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in the past 17 days.

According to a PTI report, security measures have reached unprecedented levels for the day with deployment of personnel at every nook and turn along with installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones keeping eye on the Mela area, spread over several hectares along the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

While the Mahakumbh Mela area has already been declared a no-vehicle zone for the next few days, the Prayagraj administration has also made a fervent appeal to local residents to avoid using four wheelers and opt for two wheelers only if carrying senior citizens to the Sangam.

"Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe," district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, on Makar Sankranti (January 14) alone, 3.5 crore devotees, saints, and Kalpwasis participated in the Amrit Snan.

Over 45 lakh devotees had taken the holy dip by 8 AM on Tuesday, it added.

The state government said it has also planned a flower petals shower from helicopters on Wednesday at 6.45 am to mark the auspicious occasion of "Mauni Amavasya.

The Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan) is the grandest and most sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of pilgrims from around the world to the banks of the Triveni Sangam.

The main attraction of the Amrit Snan is the magnificent procession of saints and ascetics from the various akharas.

The dates for the Amrit Snan are determined based on astrological combinations of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to enhance the spiritual power of the sacred rivers.

Mauni Amavasya falls on the Hindu calendar day of Magh Krishna Amavasya.This is considered the most auspicious date among all the special bathing dates. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy rivers turns into 'Amrit.'

Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as the 'Amavasya of the Saints.' The bath on Mauni Amavasya is traditionally performed in silence.

