MP: Passengers hurl stones at Maha Kumbh-bound trains after finding doors shut | Video

Passengers were seen hurling stones at Maha Kumbh-bound trains in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, January 28, allegedly after finding doors of the wagons closed. Incidents of vandalism in trains going towards Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh have been reported.(X)

Devotees heading for the Maha Kumbh threw stones at two railway stations in MP’s Chhatarpur district after passengers inside the packed Prayagraj-bound trains did not open the doors for them, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

Some purported videos surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing individuals shouting at what users claimed were Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations. The clips also showed some people throwing stones and hitting at the doors of a train, and trying to force open them.

The authorities have promised stricter security measures to avoid such incidents in the future after the ruckus at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations. Officials say that special trains were being run for Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh according to the demand due to the rush for the Mauni Amavasya ‘amrit snan’ scheduled for January 29.

What did the eyewitnesses and the railways say about the vandalism?

Some eyewitness accounts of the vandalism have also surfaced. PTI quoted RK Singh, a passenger from Chhatarpur, as telling the media that he was going to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to take a dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He claimed that he could not board a Prayagraj-bound train as all its doors and windows were closed.

Eyewitnesses said that after the people created ruckus, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel opened doors of a train at Chhatarpur. But due to the train already being crowded, several people could not board it

Jhansi railway division's public relations officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the matter of a dispute about boarding trains at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations has come to their notice.

“The Railways will make stricter security arrangements by coordinating with the administration so that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

“Trains are being run continuously (for Prayagraj) and if needed, special trains are also being run as per the demand. The administration expects cooperation from the passengers,” he added.