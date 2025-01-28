Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sangam set to see highest single-day turnout on Mauni Amavasya

ByKenneth John
Jan 28, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Prayagraj bursting at the seams ahead of Mauni Amavasya; around 4 crore pilgrims jostling for space in tent city as admin expects 8 to 10 crore crowd on January 29

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR With an anticipated crowd of 8 to 10 crore (80 to 100 million) devotees on the banks of Sangam, the Mauni Amavasya snan, the second of the three Amrit snans on January 29 in Mahakumbh, is set to be the world’s biggest-ever human congregation for a single event in a single day.

Sea of devotees in Sangam city ahead of Mauni Amavasya. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Sea of devotees in Sangam city ahead of Mauni Amavasya. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

Prayagraj is witnessing an unprecedented surge of devotees ahead of the snan as around 4 crore devotees are said to be jostling for space in 4,000 hectares of the sprawling tent city. On Monday, all 48 ghats on the 12-km stretch of the Sangam area were packed to capacity as over a crore people bathed in a span of just 18 hours during the day. Between 12 noon and 2pm, 20.97 lakh devotees took the holy dip, bringing the hourly average to 10.48 lakh. Till 6pm, 1.18 crore devotees took the holy dip, stated records.

Nearly 60 lakh people are present in the Mela area while around 1.50 crore is the floating population. Another 10 lakh Kalpwasis are camping and bathing in different sectors of the Mela, stated ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi.

The pilgrim influx at Mahakumbh Nagar is swelling in unexpected proportions with each passing hour spelling tough times for the Mela managers. Mahakumbh officials have announced stringent measures to prevent any mishap - like declaring the Mela area as a no-vehicle zone besides implementing zonal plan for bathers making devotees use ghats in their respective zones and not proceed up to the Sangam for the holy dip.

As per records, the largest-ever peaceful gathering of people in the world at one place for a single event was for the Mauni Amavasya snan on February 4, 2019, where 5 crore (50 million) people took the holy dip at the Sangam in a day.

“Devotees started arriving in the Mela area 2-3 days before Mauni Amavasya. This influx rate is not matching with the exit rate of devotees. Bathing is being closely monitored and measures being taken accordingly,” added the ADM.

Between January 25 and 26, a whopping 1.74 crore pilgrims took the holy dip, bringing the hourly average to 7.25 lakh. Till January 25, 11.47 crore people had bathed in Sangam waters, which swelled to 13.21 crore on January 26, stated official records.

As per officials, the Mela area towards the Sangam was nearly full to capacity, and after blocking movement on all pontoon bridges, a similar situation was developing on the other side of Ganga having camps of nearly 1,000 religious organizations, besides the 13 monastic orders.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On