‘2BHK costs just ₹17,000’: Wealth manager gives 14 reasons why he moved from Mumbai to Bhopal

A wealth manager and finance consultant has revealed 14 reasons why he prefers living in Bhopal over Mumbai. Kalyan Kumar Biswal counted cheaper rent, better food and lower cost of living among the reasons he chose Bhopal over the bustling financial capital of India. A wealth manager explains why he prefers living in Bhopal over Mumbai

“My decision to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal is going to make you question your own lifestyle in the metro,” he said in his X post yesterday.

“I spent most of my life in Mumbai, and after marriage, moving to Bhopal with my wife was a major decision,” he revealed, before counting the perks of living in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Cheaper rent and less traffic According to Biswal, one can rent a 2BHK in Bhopal for just ₹17,000. This, of course, would be impossible in Mumbai — one of India’s most densely populated and expensive cities. He therefore counted cheaper rent as one of the biggest reasons he prefers life in Bhopal.

“A fully furnished 2BHK with 2 ACs, fridge, sofa, and bed in a top society costs just ₹17,000,” Biswal noted.

(Also read: Mumbai techies pay ₹1 lakh for 2BHK in Parel, video shocks internet: 'Bombay rent is the biggest scam')

As India’s most densely populated city, Mumbai is home to over 12 million people and, consequently, a lot of traffic. The traffic situation becomes worse due to the long distances between places in the sprawling metropolis/

For Biswal, less traffic in Bhopal therefore became the second reason why he prefers the Tier 2 city. “The whole city is max 17 minutes away. Grab an Uber/Rapido and you'll get a cab in under 2 minutes. You can skip buying a car entirely — insurance, parking, and E20 petrol are all headaches you don't need,” he said.

Cleaner air, better food The wealth manager said that cleaner air and better food in Bhopal are two other reasons for his preference. Bhopal is considered to be one of India’s greenest cities.

“Bhopal's parks have real, big trees, unlike Mumbai's smog-choked ones. AQI here stays well below 50, so yes, my lungs thank me every single day,” he said.