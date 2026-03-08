Mumbai techies pay ₹1 lakh for 2BHK in Parel, video shocks internet: 'Bombay rent is the biggest scam'
Two Mumbai techies gave a tour of their 2BHK in Parel rented for ₹1 lakh per month, leaving many online stunned by the city’s high rents.
Mumbai’s rental market has long been known for its steep prices, and a recent apartment tour from Parel has once again put the spotlight on the city’s soaring rents.
In a video shared on Instagram by influencer Arya Kothari, two software engineers gave viewers a tour of their rented apartment in Parel. Before stepping inside, Kothari asked the question many viewers were already wondering.
“How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” he asked. “Around a lakh,” the woman replied, adding that the two-bedroom apartment spans roughly 700 square feet.
The tour begins in the living room. When asked about the apartment configuration, the resident explained that it is a two-bedroom flat, pointing out the master bedroom and confirming that the monthly rent also includes maintenance charges. “This is the master bedroom, so it’s bigger,” she said.
The apartment is located in Parel, a central Mumbai neighbourhood known for its high-rise residential buildings and proximity to major business districts. During the tour, the woman also showed the second bedroom and pointed out a view where flights can be seen landing and taking off in the distance. “You can actually see the flights landing, takeoff. That’s my favourite thing to do,” she said.
The two residents revealed they work as software engineers. Asked about their favourite part of the apartment, they said the living room is where they spend most of their time. “The living room. We lounge a lot. We have a lot of deep talks. We have a lot of career advice going on,” one of them said.
When asked about the biggest challenge of living in Mumbai, one resident joked that distance within the city can make relationships difficult. “Doing long distance with people in Bandra,” she said.
Despite the high rent, the residents appeared content with their choice. “If you’re 23-year-old, yeah. Living in SoBo, I think this is the place to be,” one of them said.
Social media reactions
The video quickly sparked discussion online, with many viewers expressing disbelief at the rent.
“23 years old paying rent of 1 Lac per month,” one shocked user wrote.
Another commented, “1 lakh????? Nashik mai itne emi mai 2 ghar kharid looo maii.”
Some compared the rent with what they pay elsewhere in Mumbai. “1 lakh rent toh main Borivali mein de raha hun, I need to change my broker,” wrote a third user.
Others said the figure was higher than their earnings. “Just realised that my monthly salary is less than their rent share,” a user remarked.
However, some viewers felt the rent was reasonable given the location and view.
“Actually with this view and location, the rent is good,” one user wrote.
Another added, “Having lived in Lower Parel, this is the most honest take on rentals and accommodations here.”
Still, others criticised Mumbai’s property market more broadly. “Bombay rent is the biggest scam for a city which has stock market,” one comment read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
