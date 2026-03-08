Mumbai techies pay ₹1 lakh for 2BHK in Parel, video shocks internet: 'Bombay rent is the biggest scam'

Mumbai’s rental market has long been known for its steep prices, and a recent apartment tour from Parel has once again put the spotlight on the city’s soaring rents. The video quickly sparked discussion online, with many viewers expressing disbelief at the rent. (Instagram/@arya_kothari)

In a video shared on Instagram by influencer Arya Kothari, two software engineers gave viewers a tour of their rented apartment in Parel. Before stepping inside, Kothari asked the question many viewers were already wondering.

“How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” he asked. “Around a lakh,” the woman replied, adding that the two-bedroom apartment spans roughly 700 square feet.

The tour begins in the living room. When asked about the apartment configuration, the resident explained that it is a two-bedroom flat, pointing out the master bedroom and confirming that the monthly rent also includes maintenance charges. “This is the master bedroom, so it’s bigger,” she said.

The apartment is located in Parel, a central Mumbai neighbourhood known for its high-rise residential buildings and proximity to major business districts. During the tour, the woman also showed the second bedroom and pointed out a view where flights can be seen landing and taking off in the distance. “You can actually see the flights landing, takeoff. That’s my favourite thing to do,” she said.

The two residents revealed they work as software engineers. Asked about their favourite part of the apartment, they said the living room is where they spend most of their time. “The living room. We lounge a lot. We have a lot of deep talks. We have a lot of career advice going on,” one of them said.

When asked about the biggest challenge of living in Mumbai, one resident joked that distance within the city can make relationships difficult. “Doing long distance with people in Bandra,” she said.

Despite the high rent, the residents appeared content with their choice. “If you’re 23-year-old, yeah. Living in SoBo, I think this is the place to be,” one of them said.