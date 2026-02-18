‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai
Mumbai-based content creator Muskan Ranka has given a tour of her two-bedroom apartment in the city’s upmarket Bandra area
A Mumbai-based content creator has given a tour of her two-bedroom apartment in the city’s upmarket Bandra area. Muskan Ranka was approached by fellow content creator Arya Kothari with a request to give a tour of her 2BHK, which she agreed to do.
Before they even stepped inside the apartment, Muskan revealed the jaw-dropping amount she pays as rent every month.
The video began with Arya Kothari asking her to reveal how much she pays as rent in Mumbai. Muskan summed up the city’s rental situation succinctly when she replied, “About both of my kidneys bro”.
Prodded further, she agreed to give a specific figure. Muskan revealed that her rent comes to ₹1,11,000 per month ( ₹1 lakh and 11 thousand).
Inside the Mumbai 2BHK
When Arya and Muskan reached her apartment for a tour, she described it as “Baddie Bhavan”.
Inside, viewers were greeted with a large space done up aesthetically in shades of white, taupe and beige. Many viewers pointed out that the apartment looked much bigger than the 600 square feet Muskan had earlier described it as.
Muskan called herself a “full-time content creator” as she explained why there were lighting fixtures in her living room. She also took viewers into the two bedrooms, the kitchen, and the small balcony which is a luxury in space-starved Mumbai.
The content creator and actor revealed that the apartment is located in Bandra and her monthly rent of ₹1.11 lakh includes maintenance. However, she declined to reveal how much she earns, but agreed that living in Mumbai is “hella expensive”.
Video goes viral
The video has gone viral with 1.7 million views on Instagram along with hundreds of comments.
“I loveee the name Baddie Bhavan,” wrote one commenter. “That looked way bigger than 600 sq ft!” another said.
“Do you want a house husband?” one person joked. “Time to become a full time content creator,” another quipped. (Also read: Indian-origin landlord with 23 properties explains why he still rents his home in Australia)
Renting in Mumbai
Mumbai’s rental market is widely regarded as one of the most expensive in India, with costs varying dramatically depending on locality, amenities and demand. In premium neighbourhoods such as Bandra West, South Mumbai or Andheri West, monthly rent for a 2BHK apartment can comfortably exceed ₹80,000.
According to Horizon Proptech, the rent for a 2BHK in Bandra can range between ₹85,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. This makes Bandra one of Mumbai’s most expensive residential areas, behind only the South Mumbai localities of Colaba, Worli etc.
