Hermosa Beach earthquake: Strong tremors felt around Los Angeles and Redondo Beach as 3.5 quake strikes

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday afternoon, USGS confirmed. Tremors were felt in Redondo Beach and Los Angeles area. Representational. (REUTERS)

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was around 3.7 miles v of Hermosa Beach. Though the quake itself was not major, strong tremors were reported in many parts of the South Bay area, including Los Angeles, in Los Angeles County.

However, apart from LA, the quake was felt strongly in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, parts of El Segundo, Hawthorne, Gardena and even in Long Beach.

There are no reports of damages or injuries. Many reported feeling one strong jolt, before things went quiet.

South Bay Residents Report Quake Hundreds of residents of south Los Angeles County reported the earthquake on social media. Below are some of the posts about how residents felt the termors from today's quake.

“Definitely felt that earthquake around 8:40am, here in Redondo Beach,” a South Bay resident wrote.

"Felt it good up here - Earthquake M3.5, 4 miles WSW of Hermosa Beach," wrote one, sharing a photo.

“That was a pretty solid shake just now,” added another.

“So funny I didn't feel it but my wife just came downstairs startled and it woke her up out of bed. I'm in West Hills,” recounted one.

“That was a weird earthquake. One quick jolt. 3.5 off Hermosa Beach. About 10 minutes ago,” noted one.

This story is being updated.