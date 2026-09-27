Wearing crystals is not simply about choosing a beautiful stone and putting it on a bracelet or necklace. If you use crystals as part of a spiritual or wellness practice, there are a few practical things to know, from choosing stones that can be safely worn to understanding which ones should be kept away from water and strong sunlight. 9 things every crystal lover should know before wearing them (Freepik)

“If you are wearing crystals for their healing powers, then it is imperative that you know certain rules, and they are absolute! If mismatched, they do not work as they should, and you will definitely regret it later. In case you do not understand something, then consult an expert,” shared Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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While crystal practices vary, these nine points can help you take better care of your stones and make more thoughtful choices.

1. Don't assume every crystal belongs on your body Not every crystal is suitable for everyday wear. Some minerals are relatively soft and can be scratched easily, while others may be brittle, have sharp edges or react poorly to moisture. Softer stones can become damaged when worn as rings or bracelets that constantly rub against surfaces. Some raw specimens are also better suited to display than to wear directly against your skin.

The rule: Before turning a crystal into jewelry, check its hardness, durability and sensitivity to water, heat and chemicals.

2. More crystals don't necessarily mean more protection Crystal enthusiasts often layer several bracelets or wear multiple stones at once. However, there is no universal rule within crystal practices that wearing more stones will automatically create a stronger effect. Many practitioners suggest starting with one or two crystals so you can focus on the meaning or intention attached to each stone.

The rule: If you are new to crystals, start small. Wearing one stone intentionally may feel more meaningful than wearing many at once. According to Sud's guidance, if you do put a number to it, no more than five stones should be worn on your body.

3. Be thoughtful about crystal pairings Some crystal combinations are popular because their traditional meanings are considered complementary. Amethyst and rose quartz, for example, are commonly paired in modern crystal practices because both are associated with calmness and emotional well-being. Black tourmaline and smoky quartz are also often used together for their traditional grounding and protective associations. However, Sud advises against wearing smoky quartz with clear quartz because, according to this belief system, clear quartz may amplify the anxiety that smoky quartz is meant to help manage.

The rule: Before combining stones, understand each stone's traditional properties and consider whether their intended purposes align.

4. Some combinations can feel contradictory Certain stones are believed to have very different energetic qualities. For example, a stone traditionally associated with stimulation or energy may be considered an unusual companion to one associated with calm and rest.

The rule: If you wear crystals as part of a mindfulness practice, choose stones that reflect a similar intention, such as grounding, calm, confidence or focus, rather than simply collecting stones for every possible purpose.

5. Don't cleanse every crystal with water “Just wash your crystals” is common advice for beginners, but water is not suitable for every mineral. Some stones can be damaged by prolonged exposure to moisture, while others may contain minerals that react with water or oxidize. Porous stones and specimens with surface treatments may also be affected.

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The rule: When you are unsure, choose a dry method. A soft cloth, a gentle smoke-cleansing ritual, or simply placing the stone somewhere safe can be preferable to soaking it.

6. Sunlight isn't a universal cleansing method Leaving crystals on a windowsill is another popular practice, but prolonged exposure to strong sunlight can cause some colored minerals to fade. Amethyst, for example, may lose some of its color after extended exposure to intense sunlight.

The rule: Don't leave your entire collection in direct sunlight simply because you have seen the practice recommended online. Check how the specific mineral responds to light before doing so.

7. Don't put all your crystals together in one box This is one of the most practical rules to remember. Different minerals have different levels of hardness, so a harder stone can scratch a softer one when they are stored together. Jewelry can also become tangled or damaged when bracelets, chains and loose stones are placed in the same pouch.

The rule: Store delicate crystals separately whenever possible. Fabric pouches, individual compartments or lined boxes can help protect both the stones and your jewelry.

8. Your perfume and skincare can damage crystal jewelry Your crystal jewelry comes into contact with more than just your skin. Perfume, hairspray, lotions, oils, and cleaning products can affect certain minerals, finishes, and jewelry settings. This is particularly important if you wear crystal rings or pendants every day.

The rule: Apply perfume, moisturizer and other beauty products first. Let them dry before putting on your crystal jewelry.

9. Don't wear a crystal just because everyone says you should Perhaps the most overlooked point is understanding why you want to wear a particular stone in the first place. You might see a crystal as a personal symbol, a reminder to stay grounded, a piece of jewelry or part of a meditation routine. Its meaning can be personal, rather than something you need to follow simply because it is trending online.

The rule: Know your intention before choosing a crystal. If wearing one helps you pause, reflect or stay connected to a personal practice, that purpose can be more meaningful than following every crystal rule you come across.

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Disclaimer: Crystal healing and claims about the energetic effects of specific stones are based on spiritual and cultural practices and are not scientifically proven. Treat crystals as personal or cultural tools for reflection and wellness, and do not use them as a substitute for professional medical or mental health care.