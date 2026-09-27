Caleb Williams injury update: Chicago Bears QB scary diagnosis revealed - Could he be sidelined for a month?
Caleb Williams, quarterback for the Chicago Bears, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury that typically requires a three to four-week recovery period.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sustained a Grade 2 hamstring injury, which medical professionals state typically requires three to four weeks of recovery time, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network sources.
However, this timeline does not preclude the possibility of Williams returning to action ahead of schedule, particularly given the Bears' characterization of him as a rapid healer. Rather, the projection reflects the medical community's standard assessment that injuries of this classification generally necessitate three to four weeks for adequate recovery, representing the physicians' most informed estimate of Williams' rehabilitation duration.
Caleb Williams faces 3-4 weeks recovery after Hamstring Injury
The Bears officially ruled out Williams for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday evening, while maintaining confidentiality regarding the severity of his injury to preserve competitive advantage.
However, the Bears have inadvertently disclosed subtle indicators regarding his status.
During a Monday press conference following Williams's hamstring imaging examination, Bears head coach Ben Johnson stated that the diagnostic findings were moderately positive. Johnson further communicated to ESPN 1000 radio in Chicago that Williams would remain unavailable for an extended period, subsequently clarifying to the media that the team was monitoring the quarterback's availability on a week-to-week basis. “This guy's a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I'll double down on that. He gets back -- he has in the past -- a lot faster than what people can anticipate, and so I'm not putting a timeline on this. We're going to say week-to-week. He's going to attack this with everything that he knows,” Johnson said, as per ESPN.
Caleb Williams' hamstring injury
Williams sustained an injury to the same hamstring during his college career. In the previous week, the third-year standout suffered a non-contact injury that caused severe discomfort and was subsequently removed from the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.
A contributing factor to Williams's pain was likely the rupturing of scar tissue from an old hamstring injury, a situation that can cause considerable discomfort but typically does not result in lasting complications.
Should Williams be sidelined for three weeks, he would miss matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers. The Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons would represent the fourth game, which appears feasible given that the Bears have not placed Williams on injured reserve.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More