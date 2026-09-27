Caleb Williams injury update: Chicago Bears QB scary diagnosis revealed - Could he be sidelined for a month?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams sustained a Grade 2 hamstring injury, which medical professionals state typically requires three to four weeks of recovery time, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network sources. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring injury, typically requiring three to four weeks for recovery. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, this timeline does not preclude the possibility of Williams returning to action ahead of schedule, particularly given the Bears' characterization of him as a rapid healer. Rather, the projection reflects the medical community's standard assessment that injuries of this classification generally necessitate three to four weeks for adequate recovery, representing the physicians' most informed estimate of Williams' rehabilitation duration.

Caleb Williams faces 3-4 weeks recovery after Hamstring Injury The Bears officially ruled out Williams for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday evening, while maintaining confidentiality regarding the severity of his injury to preserve competitive advantage.

However, the Bears have inadvertently disclosed subtle indicators regarding his status.

During a Monday press conference following Williams's hamstring imaging examination, Bears head coach Ben Johnson stated that the diagnostic findings were moderately positive. Johnson further communicated to ESPN 1000 radio in Chicago that Williams would remain unavailable for an extended period, subsequently clarifying to the media that the team was monitoring the quarterback's availability on a week-to-week basis. “This guy's a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I'll double down on that. He gets back -- he has in the past -- a lot faster than what people can anticipate, and so I'm not putting a timeline on this. We're going to say week-to-week. He's going to attack this with everything that he knows,” Johnson said, as per ESPN.

Caleb Williams' hamstring injury Williams sustained an injury to the same hamstring during his college career. In the previous week, the third-year standout suffered a non-contact injury that caused severe discomfort and was subsequently removed from the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.

A contributing factor to Williams's pain was likely the rupturing of scar tissue from an old hamstring injury, a situation that can cause considerable discomfort but typically does not result in lasting complications.

Should Williams be sidelined for three weeks, he would miss matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers. The Week 6 contest against the Atlanta Falcons would represent the fourth game, which appears feasible given that the Bears have not placed Williams on injured reserve.