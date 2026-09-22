CHICAGO — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is leaving open the possibility that Caleb Williams could play in Week 3 against Philadelphia. Bears QB Caleb Williams is 'week to week' with hamstring injury, coach Ben Johnson says

Williams left Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota with a right hamstring injury. The third-year quarterback got hurt on a scramble deep in Vikings territory with about 7 1/2 minutes left.

Johnson said he doesn't think Williams will practice this week, but he isn't ruling him out for the matchup with the Eagles next Monday night.

“We’re saying week to week with him right now,” Johnson said. “We'll see where he is as the week progresses. ... It was somewhat encouraging, the report that we got.”

After the home game against Philadelphia, the Bears take on the New York Jets on Oct. 4 before visiting the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11.

Williams, 24, was helped off the wet field on a rainy afternoon. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft had a towel draped over his head as he was carted to the locker room. He took the towel off as the cart moved along the sideline and pumped his right arm to rev up the sullen crowd of 58,914 at Soldier Field.

Williams was 15 for 26 for 138 yards with an interception. He also had five carries for 42 yards.

Tyson Bagent is Chicago's backup quarterback. He had a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University before signing with the Bears in May 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Bagent, 26, made four starts while appearing in five games as rookie, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions. He signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards while leading Chicago to the NFC North title in Johnson’s first season as coach. He had 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

He was coming off a terrific performance in a 59-37 win over Carolina in Week 1. He was 21 for 29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. He also rushed for 65 yards and two TDs in the highest-scoring opener in franchise history.

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