Quinyon Mitchell injury update: When is Philadelphia Eagles CB expected to return; first details out

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell picked up an injury during the NFL game against the New York Giants. The team shared that the 24-year-old had picked up a hamstring injury, and was questionable to return. Quinyon Mitchell had been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week(Getty Images via AFP)

Mitchell had to leave the game in the first half, and the move came as a blow to the Eagles. Mitchell had been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a strong show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 28.

He seemingly picked up the injury when he landed awkwardly on the sideline in the first half. Mitchell spent a considerable amount of time in the blue medical tent, and when he emerged, he was without a helmet. While he didn't go inside, he remained on the sideline with a beanie on his head, which could signal that the injury is not as severe.

Reactions pour in after Quinyon Mitchell's injury

Several people reacted to the news of Mitchell's injury, with posts on X. “Quinyon Mitchell is out with a hamstring injury and now we have Ringo and Adoree playing corner,” a person said, expressing despair via a gif.

Also Read | Why is Russell Wilson not playing tonight? Latest on Giants QB after major Jaxson Dart decision

Another remarked “This is a big one,” when sharing Mitchell's injury update. “A Quinyon Mitchell injury is huge!,” yet another person added.

What a hamstring injury could mean

The Eagles will provide an update on the extent of Mitchell's injury and exactly when he's expected to be back on the field.

As per Cleveland Clinic “A hamstring injury is a muscle strain that affects the hamstring muscles at the back of your thigh.” It is extremely common among sportspeople. “Athletes and people who sprint, climb, jump or lunge are at a higher risk of a painful hamstring injury,” the clinic adds.

Treatment includes rest, ice, compression, elevation, and gentle stretching, leading to easy exercises. As per Cleveland Clinic, recovery times can range from a few days to a few months, based on the severity of the injury. Given that Mitchell remained on the sidelines, fans might have some cause for hope that the injury wasn't too severe. However, an official confirmation will only be possible following a medical checkup.

Mitchell ranked first in the NFL with seven forced incompletions going into Week Six. He also ranks T-3rd in completion percentage allowed (45.0 percent) as well as 4th in passer rating allowed (57.1) (min. 20 targets).