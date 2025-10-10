'Ban the tush push': Fans erupt after Eagles use controversial tactic five times on a play against Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles used the controversial tush push tactic in the 2nd quarter against the New York Giants five times in a row within a play to score a crucial touchdown. It put the Eagles on the lead, from 11-13 down, sparking controversy around the legality of the tush push, all over again. Eagles used the tush push five times in a row during a play against the New York Giants in TNF.(Getty Images via AFP)

Social media erupted with reactions:

“The tush push will get outlawed this offseason so it’s no use getting bent out of shape over it. The only thing that I think we can all agree on is that it’s incredibly boring to watch” one user said.

This story is being updated.