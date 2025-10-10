Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Ban the tush push': Fans erupt after Eagles use controversial tactic five times on a play against Giants

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 06:50 am IST

The Eagles used the controversial tush push five times in a row vs. the Giants to score and take the lead, reigniting debate over the play’s legality.

The Philadelphia Eagles used the controversial tush push tactic in the 2nd quarter against the New York Giants five times in a row within a play to score a crucial touchdown. It put the Eagles on the lead, from 11-13 down, sparking controversy around the legality of the tush push, all over again.

Eagles used the tush push five times in a row during a play against the New York Giants in TNF.(Getty Images via AFP)
Eagles used the tush push five times in a row during a play against the New York Giants in TNF.(Getty Images via AFP)

Social media erupted with reactions:

“The tush push will get outlawed this offseason so it’s no use getting bent out of shape over it. The only thing that I think we can all agree on is that it’s incredibly boring to watch” one user said.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / 'Ban the tush push': Fans erupt after Eagles use controversial tactic five times on a play against Giants
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On