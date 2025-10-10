'Ban the tush push': Fans erupt after Eagles use controversial tactic five times on a play against Giants

The Eagles used the controversial tush push five times in a row vs. the Giants to score and take the lead, reigniting debate over the play’s legality.
The Philadelphia Eagles used the controversial tush push tactic in the 2nd quarter against the New York Giants five times in a row within a play to score a crucial touchdown. It put the Eagles on the lead, from 11-13 down, sparking controversy around the legality of the tush push, all over again.
Social media erupted with reactions:
“The tush push will get outlawed this offseason so it’s no use getting bent out of shape over it. The only thing that I think we can all agree on is that it’s incredibly boring to watch” one user said.