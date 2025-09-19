Rams defense to face Eagles' controversial 'tush push' play

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Rams 2-0; Eagles 1-1

Series record: Eagles lead 25-20-1.

Last meeting: Eagles beat the Rams 28-22 in the NFC playoffs last January 19 in Philadelphia.

Last week: Rams beat Titans 33-19; Eagles beat Chiefs 20-17.

Rams offense: overall (7), rush (16), pass (8), scoring (T-11).

Rams defense: overall (4), rush (T-16), pass (4), scoring (1).

Eagles offense: overall (29), rush (7), pass (31), scoring (T-16).

Eagles defense: overall (9), rush (21), pass (8), scoring (12).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-1; Eagles plus-2.

QB Matthew Stafford. The veteran topped 15,000 career passing yards with the LA Rams in last week’s 33-19 win over the Titans. He needs two touchdown passes to move ahead of Matt Ryan for ninth most in NFL history. Stafford has been efficient through two games, completing 44 of 62 passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns with a 107.1 rating.

RB Saquon Barkley. In two games versus the Rams last season, Barkley ran wild, racking up 460 rushing yards, 543 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He has 148 yards on the ground through two games, good for ninth in the NFL.

Rams defense vs. the tush push. The most successful — and controversial — play in the NFL likely will be on full display again on Sunday. Philadelphia used the tush push seven times in last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Chiefs. QB Jalen Hurts is masterful at getting the yard or more often needed. Los Angeles has been strong defensively in the early going, leading the NFL by averaging just 14.0 points per game allowed and fourth overall with 258.5 yards against per game.

Rams: CB Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle against the Titans and is on injured reserve. G Steve Avila, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 1, is making “good progress,” according to coach Sean McVay but remains week to week. He did not practice on Wednesday. Also sitting out of the midweek practice was DE Braden Fiske, who played just 13 snaps against the Titans after sustaining an oblique injury in warmups. TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder), who was sidelined versus the Titans, was limited on Wednesday. McVay will be on the sideline in spite of tearing his plantar fascia against the Titans.

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant after missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Jalen Carter (shoulder) also was limited in the session.

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the Rams under coach Nick Sirianni.

Rams: Linebacker Byron Young has three sacks through two games. … WR Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions (18) and is fourth in receiving yards (221). … WR Davante Adams has 10 catches in his first season with the Rams. … Eagles: Hurts hasn’t been racking up passing yards but continues to pick up wins. He has thrown for just 253 yards with no touchdowns through two games but extended his personal winning streak to 16 games in which he started and finished. Hurts’ three rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. … Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have combined for just 13 receptions through two games. … The Eagles have won 11 in a row at home, including playoffs. … K Jake Elliott is 3-for-3 on field goals of 50-plus yards.

Hurts might not be putting up big passing numbers, but he continues to score touchdowns, thanks in part to the tush push, which makes him attractive to fantasy owners. Hurts is tied for the most rushing TDs in the league with three, one of which came on the tush push. Since 2022, his 108 total touchdowns are second only to the Bills’ Josh Allen.

