‘Chappal nahi mil rahi’: Devotees struggle to find lost slippers at Mahakumbh Mela. Watch

The Mahakumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious and spiritual gathering, continues to draw millions of devotees from across the globe to Prayagraj. As faithful attendees immerse themselves in the sacred rituals, a humorous moment from the event has grabbed internet's attention. A viral video from the Mahakumbh Mela captured devotees searching for their slippers. (Instagram/apnaprayagrajoriginal)

A viral video capturing devotees scrambling to locate their footwear outside a temple has sparked laughter online. The short clip shows men and women anxiously searching through a sea of slippers, embodying the chaotic yet lively atmosphere of the Mahakumbh.

Watch the clip here:

“Someone Please Find My Slippers!”

The video, shared by the Instagram handle @apnaprayagrajoriginal, carried the caption, “Someone please find my slippers,” resonating with many who have experienced similar predicaments in crowded religious gatherings. With over two million views, the light-hearted clip has elicited an outpouring of amusing reactions.

One social media user commented, “This is a universal experience at every temple!” Another joked, “The real pilgrimage is finding your slippers.” A third user quipped, “Imagine walking back barefoot after such devotion.” Other comments ranged from, “My slippers are probably lost in another dimension,” to “This is why I always bring an old pair!”

Astronaut’s stunning view of Mahakumbh

Adding to the global fascination with the Mahakumbh Mela, NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared breathtaking images of the gathering from space. The photos, posted on Monday, showcase dazzling lights illuminating Prayagraj, presenting a celestial perspective of the massive event. Pettit, 69, is currently aboard the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 72 crew.

A rare celestial significance

This year’s Mahakumbh Mela holds extraordinary significance due to a rare celestial alignment, which is believed to occur once every 144 years. This phenomenon has further enhanced the spiritual fervour, drawing even larger crowds to the sacred city.