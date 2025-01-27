NASA astronaut shares pic of Maha Kumbh from space: ‘Largest human gathering in the world is well lit’

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit has shared stunning photographs of Prayagraj lit up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Pettit, 69, is currently at the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 72 crew. On Sunday, he took to social media to share two photographs of a sprawling city glittering alone in a sea of black. The Maha Kumbh Mela, as seen from space at night(X/@astro_Pettit)

The American astronaut and chemical engineer explained that his picture shows the Maha Kumbh Mela as seen from the International Space Station at night.

“2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit,” Pettit wrote.

The pictures drew admiration from his followers.

“The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at the Ganges River, seen from the International Space Station at night, showcases the immense scale of this religious pilgrimage. The gathering, known as the world's largest human assembly, appears strikingly illuminated from space,” wrote one X user.

“Super photo and capture of such a unique moment. What date/time was this captured?” another asked.

About the Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh is the world’s largest religious gathering that is currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Ministry of Culture, over 45 crore devotees are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip in the holy Sangam. The scale of the event is expected to surpass some of the world’s biggest gatherings - for some context, only 70 lakh people attended the Rio Carnival, while the Oktoberfest in Germany was attended by 72 lakh people.

With such a large gathering to host, elaborate arrangements have been made in Prayagraj. The city has witnessed the deployment of over 10,000 sanitation workers and 1,800 Ganga Sevadut. Health services feature 6,000 beds, 43 hospitals, and air ambulances.

