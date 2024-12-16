YouTuber slams ‘filthy’ Air India business class flight for ‘miserable’ nine-hour experience

A travel influencer and YouTuber has hit out at Air India after having what he called was the "worst business class" flight experience of his life while travelling on the airline. Drew Binsky said he was travelling from London to Amritsar on the flight and described his nine-hour journey as "pathetic". Drew Binsky said he was travelling from London to Amritsar on an Air India flight and described it as "pathetic".(Instagram/drewbinksy)

"Worst business class experience of my life the other day on @airindia from London to Amritsar. I had to eat on a hair-infested pillow!!! Can you believe I paid $750 to upgrade for this? I’ll never be flying Air India again!!," he wrote in a post on Instagram while recalling his flight experience.

(Also read: Mumbai-based founder alleges her mother was ‘robbed’ on an IndiGo flight)

Broken seat, eating on pillow

He said that after he sat down on his large business class seat, he was told that its broken and does not recline. The table provided to him also did not fold out and he was made to eat his food while putting it in his lap on top of a pillow.

"I had to eat my meal on a pillow covered in human hair. What kind of business class is this?" he wondered.

He also mentioned that the areas around his seat were filthy, while showing corners of the seat covered in dust and grime. Talking about the in-flight entertainment provided to him, he said that the screen looked like it was from the 1980s and the remote did not work. Although he was connected to WiFi, he could not access the internet.

‘Like a 1-star motel’

The amenities kit, which are often luxurious skincare products provided to passengers in first class, also disappointed the influencer. "The amenities kit has only one lotion that looks like its from a one-star motel," he said.

Even the hot towel provided by the airline staff turned cold by the time he got it, he complained. "Thank you Air India for this miserable nine-hour experience which I spent $750 to upgrade for. I will be sure to never fly Air India again and I recommend you all to stay away unless you want this," he said, signing off the video.

