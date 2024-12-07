Mumbai-based founder alleges her mother was ‘robbed’ on an IndiGo flight: ‘They made excuses for thief’

SheSays founder Trisha Shetty accused IndiGo of being uncooperative, claiming that the airline staff were reluctant to help her mother, who allegedly got “robbed” while flying with the airline. The company responded to the post and asked her to share her contact details to "assist her at the earliest.” The image shows Mumbai-based founder Trisha Shetty, who says her mother was robbed on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/trishashetty, File Photo)

“Dear IndiGo my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. Flight crew kept her handbag in the overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for thief,” Shetty wrote.

“It’s thanks to fellow passengers who supported mom that she got her stuff back. Many other passengers complained that the thief was also going through their stuff. Your crew handled the situation terribly. Hoping to have this resolved, being robbed mid air is deeply troubling,” she added. HT.com cannot independetly verify the claim.

Take a look at the post:

What did IndiGo say?

The airline dropped a standardised reply on the post’s comments section. “Ms Shetty, we are concerned to hear this and wish to connect with you regarding the same. Requesting you to please share your contact details via DM so that we may assist you at the earliest. ~Team IndiGo,” it shared.

What did social media say?

An X user posted, “Crew siding with the thief? That's a new low.” Another added, “This is the reason, it is regarded as the worst airline in India. I still feel butterflies in my stomach when I recall my travel experience from Hyd to Jabalpur on a flight that appeared as a mediocre road bus.” A third joined, “Wow! That's a new low.”

“No point texting them and hoping they’ll hold any responsibility. They have been ranked one of the worst airlines in the world, which automatically makes them the worst airline in India. Sorry for your traumatic experience, Trisha,” an individual wrote.

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo. This report will be updated when the airline responds.

What is the airline rank controversy?

The 'AirHelp Score report 2024' placed IndiGo at 103rd place out of the 109 airlines analysed, ranking it as one of the worst airlines in the world this year.

However, IndiGo refuted these claims. According to PTI, the airline said, “does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry - casting a doubt on its credibility.”