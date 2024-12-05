Gurgaon man narrates harrowing tale of 'life-altering' Indigo flight: 'Ankle was shattered'

A Gurgaon passenger on a flight from Chennai to Delhi shared his 'harrowing' experience after he exited an Indigo flight in August. Sharing his ordeal in a series of post, Ratnendu Ray warned others as he recounted how he broke his ankle while getting off the plane. Ratnendu Ray shared a picture of his swollen leg which showed a visibly dislocated bone for which he required surgery.(X/@ratnenduray)

"On Aug 14 early morning I landed in Delhi's T2 on an Indigo flight from Chennai. As is most common with them, no aerobridge was given, and instead they asked everyone to deboard using their ramps," he said.

He said that it was raining that day and the ramp passengers were asked to use was damp and dark. "Half way down the ramp, my right foot suddenly slipped on a moist patch on the ramp," he said.

Ray twisted his ankle and fell on the ramp, adding that he immediately knew his ankle was "broken or dislocated." "The foot was completely bent and the pain was absolutely excruciating. I was helped down by another passenger. This is my foot at the airport," he said, sharing a picture of his swollen leg which showed a visibly dislocated bone.

Take a look at the post here:

‘I must be the idiot’

He said Indigo staff put him in a wheelchair and took him to the clinic at the terminal. "Basically the ankle was shattered," he said.

He said his registered a complaint on the AirSewa portal and received a response from Indigo. "This is where Indigo decided to add insult to my injury with their response," he said, adding that the airline basically told him that "ramp wasn't wet that could cause me to slip - implying I'm making it up" and “I must be the idiot who can't walk down ramps as no one else fell that day.”

Ray said the airline refused to offer a compensation even thought his surgery and hospitalisation cost him "a ton". "I have been unable to walk since mid Aug, with potential full recovery at least a year away. I now have a plate and bunch of screws in my right ankle, depend on a walker for limited mobility, two ugly surgery scars, & physiotherapy routine," he said

The Gurgaon resident claimed that he found evidence of other passengers being hurt by slippery ramps and accused the airline of using them to avoid the costs related to aerobridges. "So, please please be extra careful on Indigo's ramps and pray they put some lights along the surface of the ramp, remove rubber mats and don't avoid aerobridges," he said.

Indigo responds to passenger

The airline has denied Ray's claims and said that they found the ramp to be "dry and on perfect working condition, being used by numerous other passengers without any issue reported."

"We deeply regret the inconvenience experienced by our customer during his travel last August. Our ground staff offered immediate support and helped the customer with medical attention. Notwithstanding this fact, as gesture of goodwill, we shared a full refund of the air ticket shortly after the incident, which was swiftly accepted by the customer," Indigo said in a statement.