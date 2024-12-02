Watch: Bizarre moment when Indian-American family faces racist taunts from fellow United passenger: ‘You guys are…’

A disturbing footage shows a a United Airlines passenger hurling vile remarks at a wedding photographer and his Indian-American family after the aircraft landed in Los Angeles. Taufiq advised the woman to advise him to have “more curry, right?” In response, the woman said that she was going to take out her phone “to record your f–king tandoori a**.”(Pervez Taufiq/Instagram)

Last week, Pervez Taufiq, boarded a plane with his wife, and their three sons from Cancun to Los Angeles. A fellow passenger challenged him on a transfer bus.

He claimed the foul-mouthed woman “harassed” his son sitting next to her on the aircraft and then yelled racist epithets throughout the bus ride, which he captured on camera on November 24.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push.” “You guys are f–king crazy,” she continued.

Taufiq then asked the woman to advise him to have “more curry, right?” In response, the woman said that she was going to take out her phone “to record your f–king tandoori a**.”

According to the footage, the woman accused the father of being “racist” toward her after he asked someone off-screen that the woman should be kicked off the bus for being “rude and racist.”

When the woman indicated that he wasn't American, Taufiq clapped back at her, saying he was born in the United States.

She even showed him middle fingers at the beginning of the video.

Pervez Taufiq speaks out about bizarre incident

Speaking to the NY Post, Boston native Taufiq stated that he first spoke to the fellow traveller when he went to see how his 11-year-old son, who was seated a few seats ahead of the rest of the family, was doing on the journey.

The woman, who was sitting on the similar row as his son, was irritated as she attempted to move past him and asked if she may get to her seat as he was checking on him, he added.

“I was like 'oh, yeah, sorry,' and then I moved to the side and she got to her seat and that was it,” Taufiq said.

According to Taufiq, he didn't find out until the plane touched down that the woman had allegedly interrogated her son if he was Indian.

Taufiq said the verbal altercation started when the woman snapped at his kids and asked them to shut up when they all were boarded on the bus from the plane to the terminal.

In the video, United employees can be seen approaching the woman when Taufiq asked her to “Get off the bus, racist.”

The woman was eventually taken out of the bus when a bystander informed United employees that she was causing difficulty, as per Taufiq, who claims that the woman was “clearly” drunk during and post the flight.

In his Instagram post, Taufiq thanked the airline for getting her off the bus and a few fellow passengers who stood up for him and his family. “Blown away these types of people still exist . As photographers we have seen a lot of, but this is one we could have done without,” he concluded.