CNG car catches fire near Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram

A CNG-powered car was gutted after it caught fire near Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram on Saturday evening, triggering panic among commuters. The driver escaped safely, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30pm when the car was travelling from Signature Tower towards Mata Road. According to officials, the driver noticed smoke coming from the bonnet, pulled over to the roadside and got out of the vehicle. The fire soon engulfed the entire car.

Commuters and passersby alerted the police and fire department through the emergency helpline. Firefighters from the Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar fire stations reached the spot with two fire tenders and brought the blaze under control, officials said.

The vehicle was gutted in the fire, officials said. Traffic movement from Signature Tower towards Atul Kataria Chowk and Mata Road was stopped for some time during the firefighting operation. The road was subsequently cleared and traffic movement restored, according to the fire department.

A senior fire official said a CNG leak or a short circuit in the vehicle’s wiring could have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause would be established after a detailed examination.

In April this year, a CNG auto-rickshaw caught fire near Rajiv Chowk, killing its driver. Fire officials had then said the presence of CNG allowed the flames to spread rapidly.