Two GMDA road projects to go before CM-led panel for approval

Two key infrastructure projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be placed before a high-powered works committee chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday for formal approval, officials said. Contract negotiations are expected to follow the panel’s decision.

The projects include reconstruction of the Iffco Chowk-Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) stretch, estimated at ₹47 crore, and construction of a nearly 900-metre road connecting Sectors 68 and 69 with Gurugram-Sohna Road, estimated at around ₹25 crore.

The Iffco Chowk-SPR project includes stormwater drainage, footpaths, cycle tracks and central verge beautification. GMDA had invited tenders around three months ago.

“The process of awarding the contract will begin following negotiations with contractors by the state-level committee,” a senior GMDA official said.

The Sector 68-69 link will provide access to Gurugram-Sohna Road for residents of Sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 75 and 76. “The tender will be awarded after the project is approved,” the official said.

GMDA is also likely to start work on flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk in Sector 86 and Ambedkar Chowk near Sector 46 by year-end. The authority received seven bids for Dadi Sati Chowk and nine for Ambedkar Chowk.

“Both intersections currently face traffic congestion. Earlier, when tenders were invited for these projects, no company had submitted a bid,” a senior GMDA official said.

The Ambedkar Chowk project entails a 900-metre, four-lane flyover from Ardee City towards Sohna Road at a cost of ₹32 crore.