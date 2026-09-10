HT Morning Brief Sept 10: Apple iPhone 18 unveiled; politicians join 1980's trend; revelation in Red Fort blast probe
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on national and global events, entertainment and sports.
Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.
Apple unveils new iPhone
We want our products to be simple and intuitive, the words of Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, as he took the stage for a pivotal keynote that ushers a new chapter for the Apple iPhone, and indeed the broader foldable phone market. Apple, which completed its 50th anniversary earlier this year, has unveiled the new iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and indeed the perceived star of this year’s lineup, a foldable iPhone Ultra. Also unveiled at the ‘Surprise and Shine’ keynote are the new Apple Watch Series 12, fourth generation Watch Ultra and the AirPods 5. Read more here.
SIR notices to Nandan Nilekani, Nikhil Kamath
Under the ongoing special intensive revision in the state, notices were generated for several prominent voters, including Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and actor Shivarajkumar, whose names were reportedly flagged as unmapped in the earlier electoral records, officials said on Wednesday. Know more here.
Red Fort bomber used shoe-triggered device, says NIA report
Deep Dive
Dr Umar Un Nabi, the bomber in last year’s Red Fort terror attack used a “command mechanism” through a piezoelectric plate attached to his shoe to trigger the explosion, effectively making it a “foot or shoe” operated bomb, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its charge sheet. The agency’s discovery removes the ambiguity that the bomb may have gone off accidentally after Nabi panicked, and establishes that it was deliberately triggered at Red Fort, considered by the group as a symbol of the Indian state. Know more here.
Supreme Court grapples with marital rape exception
A woman subjected to involuntary sexual intercourse by her husband is “undoubtedly a victim”, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, while grappling with the larger question whether such a husband can nevertheless be prosecuted for rape when the law – as it stands today, expressly excludes marital intercourse from the offence. Read more.
Trump promises $5,000 dividend checks to US adults if Republicans win midterms
As Republicans kicked off their first midterm election convention in Dallas on Wednesday, September 9, President Donald Trump said in his keynote address that he promises $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans win both the House and Senate in midterms. Trump added that the dividend must be spent in the US, and that he does not want people going to Canada, China or Germany to spend the money. Know more here.
Politicians join viral ChatGPT 1980s AI photo trend
The 1980s are back on social media, at least in AI-generated photos. Instagram and X are filling up with retro-style portraits as users turn their current pictures into images inspired by the decade. Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal was among the first political figures to join in. Sharing an AI-generated image, Goyal wrote, “Vibing to the 80s trend." Check here for more 80’s themed photos
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