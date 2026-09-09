Red Fort bomber Umar Un Nabi used shoe-triggered device: NIA probe rules out accidental explosion

Dr Umar Un Nabi, the bomber in last year’s Red Fort terror attack used a “command mechanism” through a piezoelectric plate attached to his shoe to trigger the explosion, effectively making it a “foot or shoe” operated bomb, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its charge sheet. The agency’s discovery removes the ambiguity that the bomb may have gone off accidentally after Nabi panicked, and establishes that it was deliberately triggered at Red Fort, considered by the group as a symbol of the Indian state. Nabi, the NIA charge sheet reveals, knew the Red Fort area very well and had visited it multiple times. (HT Archive)

The federal agency filed a charge sheet in the bombing in May this year against 10 individuals but a Delhi court took cognizance of it only on August 29. HT has reviewed the document. Twelve people including Nabi were killed in the attack, 29 were injured and 24 vehicles were damaged in the blast, which was carried out by a group of doctors associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Suicide bombing, ‘command mechanism’ through shoe: Detailing how the bombing was carried out, the NIA charge sheet says that forensic reports conclusively established that a vehicle-borne IED was involved in the explosion. “A Red-Tape brand shoe with metal piece attached to the heel of only one shoe seized from the blast site, indicates a command mechanism was used for controlling the IED”.

“The swab taken from the nasal orifice, confirmed to be a body part of Nabi by DNA fingerprinting, tested positive for TATP (tri-acetone tri-peroxide) and ammonium nitrate. This shows that Nabi was inside the car at the time of explosion, and the IED was initiated by him using the command mechanism”, the charge sheet says.

The IED was developed by co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani, who is an explosives expert, using a transducer technique. In this, NIA explains in the charge sheet, a piezoelectric plate converts mechanical energy (pressure/vibration) into electrical energy, or vice versa, using special ceramic materials. When compressed, it produces a voltage. When voltage is applied, it vibrates or deforms to act as an actuator or transducer -- which converts one form of energy into another.

NIA claims to have established that Wani handed over the piezoelectric plate to Nabi, and that its seizure from the latter’s shoe at the blast site and analysis by explosives expert led to the conclusion that Nabi used “this trigger mechanism for causing the explosion in Hyundai i20 car laden with explosive material”.

Also Read | Court takes cognisance of Red Fort blast charge sheet

Why Red Fort: Nabi, the NIA charge sheet reveals, knew the Red Fort area very well and had visited it multiple times. The agency has listed 12 occasions between December 2023 and May 2025 when Nabi, either alone, or with Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheed Saeed, visited the area. Besides, they bought electronic items for the IED from the Red Fort area.

“..the accused considered the Red Fort to be symbolic of the Indian state and handwritten notes seized from Nabi’s premises at Al-Falah University clearly mentioned that the AGuH members were against democracy and wanted the imposition of Shariat laws in India. Therefore, causing the blast near Red Fort, besides being a terrorist act, also amounts to waging war against the State. With this view, they had visited the adjoining areas of the Red Fort several times,” the charge sheet added.