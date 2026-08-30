Court takes cognisance of Red Fort blast charge sheet

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the 7,500-page charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Red Fort bomb blast case and has fixed the scrutiny of documents for September. The Red Fort blast took place on November 10, 2025, when an improvised explosive device in a car exploded near the Lal Quila Metro Station, killing at least 11 persons and injuring several others. (Hindustan Times)

Special judge Prashant Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts took cognisance of the issue, but was yet to pass a detailed order, at the time of the report going to print. The court scheduled the next hearing for September 9.

The Red Fort blast took place on November 10, 2025, when an improvised explosive device in a car exploded near the Lal Quila Metro Station, killing at least 11 persons and injuring several others.

The explosion took place amid slow-moving traffic at the junction, causing widespread damage to nearby properties and vehicles. Investigations later found that Dr Umar un-Nabi, was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

A day later, the NIA registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA and sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. Until last December, the agency had arrested nine persons for allegedly conspiring and providing technical and logistical support to Nabi to carry out the attack. Some of the accused persons arrested in the blast case were allegedly linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where they either worked or taught.

The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Madhav Khurana and advocate Trisha Mittal.

The court, last month, allowed the NIA to dispose of the body parts of the Red Fort bomb blast deceased victims and alleged suicide bomber Umer Un Nabi, with dignity and in line with their religious customs.

The court was ruling on an application moved by the federal agency, which told the court that the body parts were gradually decomposing and were lying with the forensics unit.

The court order said, “The NIA should dispose of the biological body parts of the deceased and the accused with full human dignity and as per their religious belief”.