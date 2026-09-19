Did Pat McAfee smoke weed during ESPN show? All we know amid scrutiny over viral video

Pat McAfee has established his ESPN program by maintaining his distinctive and unconventional approach. However, an incident occurring during Thursday's transmission garnered heightened scrutiny regarding the former professional football player. Pat McAfee's openness about his marijuana use resurfaced after a video showed him seemingly smoking during his ESPN show. (The Pat McAfee Show)

A clip is doing rounds on social media, seemingly showing that McAfee is smoking something during The Pat McAfee Show. With this, speculations have raised that he was consuming marijuana. However, the recorded video offered no visual evidence of McAfee engaging in inhalation, and no validation has been established regarding his consumption of weed.

‘ESPN has no control,’ Netizens react to Pat McAfee's viral video Meanwhile, several people on X reacted to the video, with one saying: “ESPN has no control over the content of his show.”

“Can’t lie if a black man did this our community would be in an uproar,” another wrote.

“What are they going to do, fire him? lol. They already fired everyone to get him,” a third user said.

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