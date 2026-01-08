Why was The Pat McAfee Show removed from ESPN? Viewers left frustrated; 'excuse me...'

This week, however, Rich Eisen's show was on the channel, leaving fans confused and outraged. “Did ESPN get rid of Pat McAfee show and replaced him with Rich Eisen??,” one fan said. Another raged, “Excuse me ESPN this is not the Pat McAfee show!.”

The Pat McAfee Show mysteriously disappeared off ESPN, leaving fans confused when their favorite host didn't appear on the usual Thursday slot. The show normally airs every week from 12 pm ET to 2 pm ET on ESPN .

However, no one appeared to know why The Pat McAfee Show had been pulled from the channel. McAfee himself didn't comment on the matter though he remained active on social media. Here's what is known so far.

Why The Pat McAfee Show was pulled from ESPN? No official reason for the Pat McAfee Show to be pulled from ESPN is known yet. Apart from McAfee, ESPN has not provided any clarity either.

Also Read | Mike McDaniel landing spots: Ex-Miami coach addresses firing; 5 realistic options emerge However, the change came on a day of College Football Playoff Semifinal games. The show's schedule has been impacted by gameday events in the past as well, with The US Sun reporting of one such instance in December 2024.

Though the show has been pulled for now from ESPN, there is no reason to believe that the Pat McAfee Show has been canceled as the host remains under contract.

McAfee meanwhile shared reactions on social media to the Miami Dolphins firing of Mike McDaniel, who used to be their head coach. He also reacted to Tom Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, retiring.

His fans continued railing on social media with one person commenting, “Pat McAfee Show was easily the best and most entertaining sports show on television. Assuming espn removed it without cause and it is not some stunt, it will be the worst awful decision in a looong list of awful programming decisions that corporation has made.”