Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Why was The Pat McAfee Show removed from ESPN? Viewers left frustrated; 'excuse me...'

    The Pat McAfee show mysteriously disappeared off ESPN, leaving fans confused when their favorite host didn't appear on the usual Thursday slot. 

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 11:53 PM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Pat McAfee Show mysteriously disappeared off ESPN, leaving fans confused when their favorite host didn't appear on the usual Thursday slot. The show normally airs every week from 12 pm ET to 2 pm ET on ESPN.

    Pat McAfee seen in a screengrab of a video from The Pat McAfee Show. (X/@PatMcAfeeShow)
    Pat McAfee seen in a screengrab of a video from The Pat McAfee Show. (X/@PatMcAfeeShow)

    This week, however, Rich Eisen's show was on the channel, leaving fans confused and outraged. “Did ESPN get rid of Pat McAfee show and replaced him with Rich Eisen??,” one fan said. Another raged, “Excuse me ESPN this is not the Pat McAfee show!.”

    However, no one appeared to know why The Pat McAfee Show had been pulled from the channel. McAfee himself didn't comment on the matter though he remained active on social media. Here's what is known so far.

    Why The Pat McAfee Show was pulled from ESPN?

    No official reason for the Pat McAfee Show to be pulled from ESPN is known yet. Apart from McAfee, ESPN has not provided any clarity either.

    Also Read | Mike McDaniel landing spots: Ex-Miami coach addresses firing; 5 realistic options emerge

    However, the change came on a day of College Football Playoff Semifinal games. The show's schedule has been impacted by gameday events in the past as well, with The US Sun reporting of one such instance in December 2024.

    Though the show has been pulled for now from ESPN, there is no reason to believe that the Pat McAfee Show has been canceled as the host remains under contract.

    McAfee meanwhile shared reactions on social media to the Miami Dolphins firing of Mike McDaniel, who used to be their head coach. He also reacted to Tom Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, retiring.

    His fans continued railing on social media with one person commenting, “Pat McAfee Show was easily the best and most entertaining sports show on television. Assuming espn removed it without cause and it is not some stunt, it will be the worst awful decision in a looong list of awful programming decisions that corporation has made.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Why Was The Pat McAfee Show Removed From ESPN? Viewers Left Frustrated; 'excuse Me...'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes