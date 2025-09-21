Pat McAfee stuns with high plunge in Speedo after Miami pick on College GameDay: Watch viral video

Pat McAfee surprised several of ESPN’s College GameDay fans on Saturday as he concluded the episode in a spectacular fashion from the campus of the University of Miami, according to Bleacher Report. After announcing Miami as his pick over Florida, the sports analyst moved towards the campus's popular high dive at the outdoor pool and jumped, donning a Speedo. Pat McAfee jumped from a high dive in a Speedo.(X/@CollegeGameDay)

A video capturing the entire segment was later shared on College GameDay's X handle and quickly went viral on the social media platform.

Pat McAfee takes his role to 'new heights'

In the clip, McAfee can be seen picking Miami over Florida in a surprising manner. At first, he stood up from the desk and started marching towards the school’s high dive, while being followed by the camera crew. He then climbed the ladder and stripped down to a Speedo. McAfee picked the Miami Hurricanes to defeat the Florida Gators in Saturday’s contest and later dived into the waters below.

McAfee was roped in on the show after Lee Corso's retirement.

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Gators

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) and Florida Gators (1-2) are taking on each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on September 20. The official kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, according to USA Today.

Fans will be able to watch live coverage on ABC on TV, while the game can also be livestreamed on Fubo and Sling.

Insiders told ESPN that the Gators might enter the game without three of their top defensive linemen. The side is looking forward to ending a two-game losing streak in the match.

For the Saturday's game, Florida will miss out defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Michai Boireau as well as starting defensive end George Gumbs Jr., sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

On the other hand, Miami has won all of its last three games and is looking forward to continuing with the momentum.

FAQs

When did Lee Corso retire?

Often dubbed as the "Grandfather of College Football," Corso made his final pick on August 30, 2025.

For how long was Lee Corso associated with College GameDay?

He featured in the show for nearly 38 years.

When did Pat McAfee join College GameDay?

McAfee has been associated with the ESPN show since 2022.