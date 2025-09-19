Kevin Zavala cause of death: How Florida man died after falling off Epic Universe roller coaster

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, a 32-year-old Florida man from Kissimmee, died after falling off Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park's roller coaster. Zavala passed away earlier this week following the incident on the Stardust Racers roller coaster, just months after the ride's opening. Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after falling off a roller coaster(Unsplash)

The incident took place around 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, when Zavala became unresponsive mid-ride, as reported by NBC News. Park officials and off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded, transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses, including a rider named Fernandez cited by ClickOrlando, described Zavala slumped over with apparent bleeding and a broken leg. The Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster reaching 62 mph and 133 feet, features an intense inverted crisscross, and Universal has posted warnings for those with medical conditions to avoid it.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala cause of death

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as "multiple blunt impact injuries," classified as an accident. The injuries occurred while he was on the ride, prompting a thorough investigation into the coaster’s safety and his condition during the ride.

Autopsy findings, released on Thursday, confirmed multiple blunt impact injuries as the cause, with no indication of a fall from the ride, per WFTV. This suggests the injuries resulted from the ride’s forces or a pre-existing condition exacerbated by the experience, though toxicology and further analysis are ongoing.

Prior incidents on Stardust Racers, including a 63-year-old man’s dizziness and a 43-year-old woman’s numbness in June, both with pre-existing conditions, raise questions about rider screening. Universal expressed devastation, cooperating fully, while the medical examiner ruled the manner of death accidental, avoiding blame on the ride itself.

Zavala’s death marks the first fatality at Epic Universe, a $7 billion park with five immersive worlds, including Celestial Park, home to Stardust Racers. The coaster’s 5,000 feet of track and high-speed maneuvers have been praised but now face scrutiny. Theme park expert Theron White noted to WESH 2 that such rides exert extreme forces, potentially lethal for vulnerable individuals, aligning with Universal’s posted advisories.