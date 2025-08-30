Lee Corso retires at 90: Inside the College GameDay icon’s health struggles

Lee Corso, fondly called the Grandfather of College Football, is making his final pick on Saturday, August 30, ahead of the high-stakes game between No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Ohio State. After a journey spanning nearly four decades, Corso is now leaving ESPN and "College GameDay," USA Today reported. Lee Corso retirement: The 90-year-old kept appearing on College GameDay despite health struggles.(Getty Images via AFP)

To be specific, Corso is making his 431st and final pick on Saturday. Appearing on as many as 69 different programs, he has already made 430 selections on ESPN.

Lee Corso's health struggles

Over the past few decades, Lee Corso, who turned 90 on August 7, has sustained multiple health issues to further advance in his long career.

His journey in the game includes playing for Florida State as well as coaching sides like Louisville and Indiana.

At the age of 73, Corso suffered a massive stroke at his Florida-based residence in May 2009, according to Sports Illustrated. At that time, he was in his 22nd year at College Game Day. Due to the health scare, Corso was partially paralyzed and was not able to speak for a period of time.

This was the time when family members and fans remained concerned about his ability to remain functional in life.

But Corso surprised all by returning to College GameDay as he opened the 2009 season. During this time, he had even strengthened his relationship with fellow ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The two of them have worked together since 1995.

Post the stroke, Herbstreit played a more protective role and helped to prompt Corso. On his part, Corso was required to script his points carefully.

Did Corso face any other health issues in life?

Due to his age, Lee Corso missed out on five weeks during the 2022 season and faced a few other minor issues at that time.

He was even made to contribute remotely to College GameDay during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

FAQs

When and where to watch the Texas vs Ohio State game?

It will be broadcast in the US on Fox in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The kick-off is at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will take place at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

How old is Lee Corso?

Corso marked his 90th birthday on August 7.

Who is Lee Corso's wife?

He has been married to Betsy Youngblood for 69 years now.