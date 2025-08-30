French Montana proposed to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra with $1 million 11-carat diamond ring

French Montana has proven that he is not holding back when it comes to his royal bride-to-be. According to TMZ, the rapper spent more than $1 million on a custom-made engagement ring for his fiancée, Sheikha Mahra of Dubai. Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra showed her ring on Instagram after her engagement with rapper French Montana.(Instagram/Xtianna)

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The soon-to-be-married couple announced their engagement on Instagram Friday. In their joint post, the Dubai princess flaunted her diamond sparkler.

All about Sheikha Mahra’s engagement ring

As per the TMZ report, the stunning ring was created by New York City’s Eric the Jeweler of Mavani & Co., after French contacted him a few months ago. The final piece features an emerald-cut diamond weighing 11.53 carats, with a total price of $1,050,000.

A whirlwind romance

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, and Sheikha Mahra got engaged in June 2025 after what insiders described as a whirlwind year-long romance. The rapper has already met Mahra’s family, who are said to be worth billions of dollars. Their engagement quickly became a global headline, drawing attention from both the hip hop world and royal watchers.

TMZ reported that French wanted nothing short of perfection when it came to the engagement ring. The flashy piece is a clear reflection of his love and commitment.

French Montana’s own success

While Mahra comes from immense wealth, French Montana is far from financially dependent. He is the best-selling African artist of all time, with multiple global hits and streaming records. Songs like Unforgettable are solidifying his spot in the music industry.

French’s success means he’s bringing in his own money to the marriage and now a $1 million ring seals the deal. Fans are now keenly waiting for the couple to tie the knot soon.

FAQs:

1. Who is French Montana engaged to?

He is engaged to Sheikha Mahra, who is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

2. How much did the engagement ring cost?

The ring is worth $1,050,000 and weighs 11.53 carats.

3. When did they get engaged?

French and Sheikha Mahra got engaged in June 2025 after a year of dating.