French Montana engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: All on rapper's net worth

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his representative confirmed the news with TMZ. The couple got engaged in June during Paris Fashion Week, where Montana also walked the runway. French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra shortly after her divorce.(xtianna_/Instagram, frenchmontana/Instagram)

The 40-year-old artist, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, has been romantically linked to Mahra, 31, since last year. The two of them were publicly spotted at various places, from mosques to different restaurants in Dubai and Morocco. They even enjoyed time together at the Pont des Arts in Paris.

French Montana's past relationships

The “Unforgettable” rapper was married to Deen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2014. He briefly dated reality TV star Khloé Kardashian somewhere around 2013 and 2014, US Weekly reported.

The wedding date for French Montana and Sheikha Mahra has yet to be decided, but TMZ reported that both of their families are “excited” about it.

Sheikha Mahra came into the spotlight last July when she openly announced her divorce from her former husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, on Instagram.

The former couple tied the knot in April 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Mahra, in May 2024, US Weekly reported.

In her break-up post, she wrote, “Dear husband, I hereby declare our divorce.” She added, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.” Mahra appeared to issue him a “triple talaq,” which is a common Islamic divorce practice.

Also Read: Dubai princess launches new perfume after publicly divorcing her husband. It's called...

French Montana net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Montana has total earnings of $50 million since he came into the limelight from the South Bronx mixtape circuit during the early 2000s.

He was born as Karim Kharbouch in November 1984, in Morocco's Rabat. He opted for the name French Montana, which is said to be a combination of his French roots in Morocco, as well as Tony Montana from the movie Scarface.

Being one of the most-streamed African-born artists, Montana became popular with the Cocaine City DVD series and later founded Coke Boys Records in 2008. His debut studio album, Excuse My French, came out in 2013.

Also Read: Who is Sheikha Mahra? French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess shortly after her divorce

A major highlight from his career was the release of Jungle Rules in 2017, featuring the major hit single, Unforgettable. After that, he released albums like Montana and They Got Amnesia.

FAQs:

What's the net worth of French Montana?

His net worth is around $50 million.

Does French Montana have any children?

Montana and his former wife Deen Kharbouch share a son, who was born in 2010.

When will French Montana and Sheikha Mahra get married?

So far, no wedding date has been announced.