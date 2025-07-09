Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra fuels romance rumours with French Montana, months after divorce

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra were seen walking arm-in-arm through Paris during Paris Fashion week, fanning rumours about their blooming romance. Taking to Instagram, the Dubai princess shared a photo showing two hands holding a lock with a heart emoji on it.(Instagram/_xtianna_)

Sheikha Mahra, who also goes by Xtianna, and the musician have not officially confirmed their relationship, but multiple reports have cited sources close to the two claiming that they have been in a relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubai princess shared pictures of the Eiffel Tower and dinner at a fancy restaurant. She then shared a photo showing two hands holding a lock with a heart emoji on it, with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The photo appears to be from the Pont des Arts in Paris, also known as the "Love Lock Bridge," where couples attach padlocks to railings and throw the keys into the Seine River to symbolise their love.

Last year, the princess took to Instagram to share pictures with the rapper at Nammos Dubai, a famous restaurant located at the Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah. The royal was seen showing French Montana the Emirati way of life at the desert-located oasis, enjoying camel riding. French Montana also wore the Emirati traditional menswear, the Kandura and the Gutra.

Sheikha Mahra's divorce

Sheikha Mahra was previously married to Sheikh Mana al Maktoum, a member of the royal family from Dubai, but the couple divorced soon after their daughter was born. They married in April 2023, and in July 2024, months after their daughter was born, Xtianna divorced her husband publicly, accusing him of infidelity.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote the phrase "I divorce you" thrice as triple talaq. "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce, Take care, Your ex-wife," she wrote in her post.

After the news made headlines across the globe, she even launched a perfume brand called "Divorce".