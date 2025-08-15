Ex-employee behind UAE-based Indian businessman’s kidnapping in Kerala: report

Kerala Police on Thursday rescued a UAE-based Indian businessman who had been kidnapped while visiting the state. VP Shameer had been on a holiday in his home state when he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening. Police say that a former employee was behind the kidnapping. VP Shameer, 36, was kidnapped while visiting his hometown in Kerala.

How was VP Shameer kidnapped?

According to a report in Gulf News, Shameer, 36, was abducted from Malappuram on Tuesday evening. He was driving back home on his motorcycle when kidnappers pulled him into a Toyota Innova car. This happened around 7:45pm on Tuesday.

How police tracked the kidnappers

Police used CCTV and location tracking to figure out that the car was moving through Ernakulam. The first lead came when cops questioned those who had provided the car to the accused. Later, they also figured out that the kidnappers had friends in Kollam and Kollam Police joined the probe.

According to a Manorama report, a breakthrough in the case occurred when Shameer’s phone was switched on twice in Ernakulam.

Ransom threats from kidnappers

On Wednesday, Shameer’s business partner in the UAE received a ransom call from Shameer's phone number. The callers reportedly demanded ₹1.5 crore to free the UAE-based businessman.

Shameer’s wife also received threat calls, warning her not to approach the police.

Rescuing the businessman

VP Shameer was finally found on Thursday around 11:30am. He was found inside a car in Kuruvikkonam in the Kollam district, in a joint operation between Malappuram and Kollam police.

Police say that his kidnappers were attempting to move him to Tamil Nadu. Six people involved in the kidnapping were arrested, including a former employee of Shameer’s. The six arrested are Puthu Veettil Shamseer (30), his friends Achikka alias Hamseer (30) and Fayas alias Mustafa (28); Afzal (30) of Ponnani; and Kollam natives Muhammad Naif (29) and Shaheer (30).

Former employee in police net

Cops say that the kidnapping was carried out at the behest of Shamseer, 30, who used to work for VP Shameer.

Shamseer was involved in over 50 of Shameer’s business ventures. However, he grew disgruntled after he was fired and had earlier issued threats against the businessman.

Shameer, who runs a chain of pharmacy stores in the UAE, says he was assaulted during the kidnapping. He will now undergo medical checks.