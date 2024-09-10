Dubai princess launches new perfume after publicly divorcing her husband. It's called...

The princess of Dubai is all set to launch a new line of perfumes, named “Divorce," under her brand Mahra M1. Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared a teaser of the product on Instagram this Monday. The princess of Dubai, Shaikha Mahra, has unveiled a new perfume called Divorce.(Instagram/@hhshmahra)

Her post shows a black bottle engraved with the word “Divorce" - seemingly a reference to her high-profile split. The accompanying video, released a day earlier, featured a montage of broken glass, black petals and a black panther.

The launch of the Divorce perfume comes weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly divorced her husband on Instagram. “Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” the Dubai princess wrote in an explosive Instagram post in July 2024.

Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in May last year. Her decision to divorce her husband through triple talaq on social media captured global attention, coming as it did just two months after they welcomed their first child together.

The new line of fragrances is one of Sheikha Mahra's several business ventures.

Who is Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikha Mahra is one of the 26 children of Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the vice president, prime minister and minister of defence of UAE. He is one of the world's richest royals whose net worth stands between $14 to $18 billion.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Zoe Grigorakos, who is from Greece. Grigorakos and Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum are divorced.

The princess of Dubai is active on Instagram and regularly shares updates for her 9.8 lakh followers.